World
Bugambilias House / Taller Mexicano de Arquitectura

Bugambilias House / Taller Mexicano de Arquitectura

© Alejandro Loustaunau

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Landscape Architecture, Houses
Merida, Mexico
  • Lead Architects:Salvador Román Hernández, Manolo Rodríguez Casares, Felipe Diaz Hernández, Carlos Rebolledo Ibarra
  • City:Merida
  • Country:Mexico
© Alejandro Loustaunau
© Alejandro Loustaunau

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Bugambilias is located on a 300 m2 lot located in the neighborhood that gives it its name, in the city of Mérida, Yucatán, Mexico.

© Alejandro Loustaunau
© Alejandro Loustaunau
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Alejandro Loustaunau
© Alejandro Loustaunau

The intention of the project is mainly to function as a refuge towards its immediate context, closing inwards, given that the neighborhood is under development and there are some problems of insecurity.

© Alejandro Loustaunau
© Alejandro Loustaunau
Upper Floor Plan
Upper Floor Plan
© Alejandro Loustaunau
© Alejandro Loustaunau

Formally, the house aims to form a gray concrete basement on the ground floor on which a monolithic volume of pigmented concrete rests to generate that contrast between the 2 levels. 

© Alejandro Loustaunau
© Alejandro Loustaunau
© Alejandro Loustaunau
© Alejandro Loustaunau

The use of raw materials is something characteristic and that intentionally seeks the aging of these with the passage of time.

© Alejandro Loustaunau
© Alejandro Loustaunau
Section
Section
© Alejandro Loustaunau
© Alejandro Loustaunau

The house opens at certain points with windows and a lattice wall in the facade that allows you to see outside, but not the opposite, which gives the feeling of security being inside.

© Alejandro Loustaunau
© Alejandro Loustaunau

The ground floor is the shelter for the service and social areas, which are connected to the backyard and terrace thanks to an interior patio that functions as the heart of the project. 

© Alejandro Loustaunau
© Alejandro Loustaunau
© Alejandro Loustaunau
© Alejandro Loustaunau
© Alejandro Loustaunau
© Alejandro Loustaunau

This patio works as a thermal regulator due to its lattice wall, generating natural ventilation and lighting on both floors of the house.

© Alejandro Loustaunau
© Alejandro Loustaunau
© Alejandro Loustaunau
© Alejandro Loustaunau

Taller Mexicano de Arquitectura
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico
Cite: "Bugambilias House / Taller Mexicano de Arquitectura" [Casa Bugambilias / Taller Mexicano de Arquitectura] 07 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/958020/bugambilias-house-taller-mexicano-de-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

