World
Danube Mixed-use Building / COSA Colboc Sachet architectures + DeA architectes + Denu & Paradon architecture

Danube Mixed-use Building / COSA Colboc Sachet architectures + DeA architectes + Denu & Paradon architecture

© Camille Gharbi

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Mixed Use Architecture, Apartments
Strasbourg, France
  • Structural Engineering:CTE
  • Fluids Engineering:Cyberfluides
  • City:Strasbourg
  • Country:France
© Camille Gharbi

Text description provided by the architects. An eco-neighbourhood is emerging on a brownfield site on the outskirts of Strasbourg. At its eastern entrance, COSA is responsible for the coordination of the Block I project and for supporting DEA architectes and Denu & Paradon architecture in the design of the apartment buildings.

© Camille Gharbi

COSA is also developing a 340-spots overground car park, a mixed-use residential and office building, and the central area of the block.  The mixed-use building consists of a two-storey plinth containing amenities, with housing units above.

© Camille Gharbi
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Camille Gharbi

In order to minimise the distribution spaces in the apartments, the traditional day and night division is disrupted: bedrooms with direct daylight, kitchen, and bathroom on borrowed daylight, are laid out on either side of the living room. The entry hall becomes the only distribution space, also making the master bedroom a separate space.

© Camille Gharbi
© Camille Gharbi

The living rooms open onto a loggia, which forms an additional room in its own right, and also gives the bedrooms a dual-orientation.

© Camille Gharbi

The facades, made of raw and framed precast concrete, reflect the mechanism of the designs. Fillings made of concrete sculpted with abstract patterns, and doors and windows with golden brown tones, give the building a subtly precious appearance.

© Camille Gharbi

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Danube, 67100 Strasbourg, France

Cite: "Danube Mixed-use Building / COSA Colboc Sachet architectures + DeA architectes + Denu & Paradon architecture" 04 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/957948/danube-mixed-use-building-cosa-colboc-sachet-architectures> ISSN 0719-8884

