World
Carazo Architecture Office / Carazo Arquitectura

  Curated by Clara Ott
Offices Interiors, Decoration & Ornament, Individual Architects & Firms
San Jose, Costa Rica
  Architects: Carazo Arquitectura
  Area:  457
  Year:  2019
  Photographs:  Fernando Alda
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Sylvania Lighting, Adobe, DEKA, EVENTOS CARLOS GIL, IPF, OMA, TROPICO VIVO
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

Text description provided by the architects. Our vision of the future of office spaces is embodied in this project where the quality of life and natural comfort of its users prevail, reducing as much as possible the impact on the environment, instead of focusing on technology as the only or main element from a job site.

© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda
Plan
Plan
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

Programmatically, the office is designed to adapt to the requirements of the future, which vary more and more rapidly. Space allows it to be configured according to your needs, based on its open plan and the composition of elements that suggest different uses, such as the grandstand, which transforms the office into a stage for artistic expression, audiovisual projection, or a training auditorium and theoretical discussion.

© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda
Section
Section
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

Biophilic design, that is: the design that seeks "the innate emotional affiliation of human beings to other living organisms" (Edward O Wilson) ensures that people can be in direct contact with nature, perceiving it with all their senses. This is achieved through the implementation of its layer system: in an immediate layer are the plants that coexist in each of the workspaces and are maintained thanks to ventilation and natural lighting; the second layer is made up of the internal vertical garden. The third layer fosters the relationship between interior space and the central and rear gardens, with large windows. The final layer is made up of the vegetal skin of the building's roof, which is a landscaped roof with plants and trees that absorb heat, capture carbon, and release oxygen. At the perceptual and visual level, the vegetal component of each layer is complemented by materiality that is expressed with authenticity and sobriety. On a sensitive level, the comfortable feeling of naturally regulated temperature adds to the natural lighting effect. Additionally, the particularity of the site where it was projected contributes to the importance of the intervention of a building with ninety years of history, which is valued by rescuing the beauty of ancient architecture and harmonizing it peacefully with sober textures and materials. In addition to the reactivation of a place that contributes to the recovery of the city of San José.

© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda
Section
Section
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

These projects generate unpublished spaces, with a different integration of nature in the city in a symbiotic way. All of them together articulate a single vision, the way we visualize what the future should be like.

© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda
Section
Section
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

