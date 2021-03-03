T House / Sanden+Hodnekvam Architects

+ 14

Houses • Trondheim, Norway Architects: Sanden+Hodnekvam Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 204 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2017

Lead Architects: John Sanden, Ingvild Hodnekvam

Engineering Contractor: Byåsen Trevare

City: Trondheim

Country: Norway

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The site is located in the outskirts of Trondheim, Norway. The area consists of smaller wooden houses, forest and a big lake, and is preserved by the municipality with strict regulations. The building is a reinterpretation of the traditional housing buildings in the area, Trønderlåna.

The exterior adapts to the scale and materiality of the surroundings, while the interior shows a new take on the vernacular typology.The house consists of three wings creating two outdoor spaces, each with its own distinct character. A wooden frame construction creates the logic of the house, both programatic and constructional.

The frames create different zones in the open plan. Birch plywood is systematically cut and mounted, with a minimum of leftover material. Charred pine boards in small dimensions corresponds to the rhythm of the curves of the aluminium roof.