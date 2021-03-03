Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Norway
  5. T House / Sanden+Hodnekvam Architects

T House / Sanden+Hodnekvam Architects

Save this project
T House / Sanden+Hodnekvam Architects

Courtesy of Sanden+Hodnekvam ArchitectsCourtesy of Sanden+Hodnekvam ArchitectsCourtesy of Sanden+Hodnekvam ArchitectsCourtesy of Sanden+Hodnekvam Architects+ 14

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Trondheim, Norway
  • Lead Architects:John Sanden, Ingvild Hodnekvam
  • Engineering Contractor:Byåsen Trevare
  • City:Trondheim
  • Country:Norway
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Sanden+Hodnekvam Architects
Courtesy of Sanden+Hodnekvam Architects

Text description provided by the architects. The site is located in the outskirts of Trondheim, Norway. The area consists of smaller wooden houses, forest and a big lake, and is preserved by the municipality with strict regulations. The building is a reinterpretation of the traditional housing buildings in the area, Trønderlåna.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Sanden+Hodnekvam Architects
Courtesy of Sanden+Hodnekvam Architects

The exterior adapts to the scale and materiality of the surroundings, while the interior shows a new take on the vernacular typology.The house consists of three wings creating two outdoor spaces, each with its own distinct character. A wooden frame construction creates the logic of the house, both programatic and constructional.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Sanden+Hodnekvam Architects
Courtesy of Sanden+Hodnekvam Architects
Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Sanden+Hodnekvam Architects
Courtesy of Sanden+Hodnekvam Architects

The frames create different zones in the open plan. Birch plywood is systematically cut and mounted, with a minimum of leftover material. Charred pine boards in small dimensions corresponds to the rhythm of the curves of the aluminium roof.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Sanden+Hodnekvam Architects
Courtesy of Sanden+Hodnekvam Architects

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Sanden+Hodnekvam Architects
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesNorway
Cite: "T House / Sanden+Hodnekvam Architects" 03 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/957874/t-house-sanden-plus-hodnekvam-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream