Apartment House in Sakurashinmachi / abanba

+ 18

Housing, Residential • Japan Architects: abanba

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 499 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018

Photographs Photographs: Hiroyuki Hirai

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Aica DAINICHI GIKEN KOGYO , Mihama , X’S Corporation Manufacturers:

Design Team: Toshihiro Banba, Erika Banba, Hirotaka Nakata

Structural Engineering: Hashigotaka

Architect: abanba

Construction: eiko

Country: Japan

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. It is an apartment house in a quiet residential area of ​​Tokyo. The buildings are arranged along the edge of the triangular-shaped site. There is an alley-like passage in the center of the plane of the building.

Each household can be accessed from the passage. The alley is a space for residents to be a little separated from the outside and calm down. The exterior has a simple full-height opening. The rooms on the first floor can be accessed directly from the outside so that they can be converted to offices and stores in the future.

Each room is basically a studio, but the walls are gently arranged to form the area. We aimed to create a small town-like apartment building with a variety of rooms stacked in a simple building.