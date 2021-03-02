Apartment House in Sakurashinmachi / abanba

-
Architects: abanba
- Area: 499 m²
- Year: 2018
- Photographs: Hiroyuki Hirai
-
Manufacturers: Aica, DAINICHI GIKEN KOGYO, Mihama, X’S Corporation
- Design Team:Toshihiro Banba, Erika Banba, Hirotaka Nakata
- Structural Engineering:Hashigotaka
- Architect:abanba
- Construction:eiko
- Country:Japan
Text description provided by the architects. It is an apartment house in a quiet residential area of Tokyo. The buildings are arranged along the edge of the triangular-shaped site. There is an alley-like passage in the center of the plane of the building.
Each household can be accessed from the passage. The alley is a space for residents to be a little separated from the outside and calm down. The exterior has a simple full-height opening. The rooms on the first floor can be accessed directly from the outside so that they can be converted to offices and stores in the future.
Each room is basically a studio, but the walls are gently arranged to form the area. We aimed to create a small town-like apartment building with a variety of rooms stacked in a simple building.