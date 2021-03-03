Submit a Project Advertise
Thanh Long Bay Gallery / MIA Design Studio

Thanh Long Bay Gallery / MIA Design Studio

© Hiroyuki Oki© Hiroyuki Oki© Hiroyuki Oki© Hiroyuki Oki+ 33

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hospitality Architecture, Mixed Use Architecture, Gallery
Vietnam
  • Architects: MIA Design Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1288
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Hiroyuki Oki
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Bravat, Maxilite, Panasonic
  • Principal Architect:Nguyen Hoang Manh
  • Concept Design:Truong Nguyen Quoc Trung, Nguyen Tan Phat
  • Interior Design:Le Vu Hai Trieu, Nguyen Thi Thao Suong, Le Ho Ngoc Thao
  • Technical Design:Bui Hoang Bao, Tran Trung Truc
  • Developer:Nam Group
  • General Contractor :Quoc Cuong
  • M&E Contractor:Pameco
  • Country:Vietnam
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Text description provided by the architects. Thanh Long Bay is located at Viet Nam’s coastal which is Ke Ga's Lighthouse. The project has a model house section as well as being a welcome hall for new coming-to-town guests. Due to the main purpose of the building is for guests and showroom gallery, the inside space requires clearness with the capability of hosting numbers of people when needed.

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

The design criteria is to broaden the most space because of the sea view. In each separate space, the design team create long panorama frame horizontally so that the people inside can make the most out of the skyline. The weather aspect is carefully concerned which lead to the occurrence of deep and shallow awning incase of hurricane.

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

We give the idea of landscape boxes which contain its own landscape layer also play as a cushion between the people inside and the opened-sea view outside. Thanks to the capability of extended construction system, the view is broadened. Each box is exploited differently in terms of lighting and landscape aspect. By this approach, guests can fully enjoy the nature but the building is well protected from weather changes and hurricanes.

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
Axo
Axo
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

We use a long opened corridor in landscape to extend the usage of the building which also improve the experience of the guests. The main aspect is still the landscape and the view, We want the people who come to the Gallery can actually inhale the distinguishing atmosphere of the place in the most memorized way. 

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Project location

Address:Hàm Thuận Nam District, Bình Thuận Province, Vietnam

