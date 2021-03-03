Thanh Long Bay Gallery / MIA Design Studio

+ 33

Principal Architect: Nguyen Hoang Manh

Concept Design: Truong Nguyen Quoc Trung, Nguyen Tan Phat

Interior Design: Le Vu Hai Trieu, Nguyen Thi Thao Suong, Le Ho Ngoc Thao

Technical Design: Bui Hoang Bao, Tran Trung Truc

Developer: Nam Group

General Contractor : Quoc Cuong

M&E Contractor: Pameco

Country: Vietnam

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Thanh Long Bay is located at Viet Nam’s coastal which is Ke Ga's Lighthouse. The project has a model house section as well as being a welcome hall for new coming-to-town guests. Due to the main purpose of the building is for guests and showroom gallery, the inside space requires clearness with the capability of hosting numbers of people when needed.

The design criteria is to broaden the most space because of the sea view. In each separate space, the design team create long panorama frame horizontally so that the people inside can make the most out of the skyline. The weather aspect is carefully concerned which lead to the occurrence of deep and shallow awning incase of hurricane.

We give the idea of landscape boxes which contain its own landscape layer also play as a cushion between the people inside and the opened-sea view outside. Thanks to the capability of extended construction system, the view is broadened. Each box is exploited differently in terms of lighting and landscape aspect. By this approach, guests can fully enjoy the nature but the building is well protected from weather changes and hurricanes.

We use a long opened corridor in landscape to extend the usage of the building which also improve the experience of the guests. The main aspect is still the landscape and the view, We want the people who come to the Gallery can actually inhale the distinguishing atmosphere of the place in the most memorized way.