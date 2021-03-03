What is Architecture? Insights from Peter Cook, Anna Heringer, Moon Hoon, and Greg Lynn

Simple in form but complex in substance, “What is Architecture?” remains an existential question for a lot of architecture students and young professionals. In an attempt to define this ever-changing interrogation and expose the different visions out there, the interview series: WIA – What is architecture? asks four, straightforward, questions to world-leading architectural designers and thinkers. Seeking to uncover their opinion on what architecture is and what it can do, these short videos reveal responses to “What is architecture? What can architecture do? What is your architectural position? and What is your design method?”.

ArchDaily has collaborated with WIA to release every week, 4 of these conversations, and to invite you to take on the challenge and answer these questions. This first feature, shares insights into the thoughts and personality of Peter Cook, Anna Heringer, Moon Hoon, and Greg Lynn.

Filmed as a single shot with minimal editing, the monologues “provide clear and concise information about architecture from the viewpoints of the contemporary protagonists”. Always asking the same questions, the conversations provide an array of ideas that form today’s architectural thinking. Starting off in 2013, the series has accumulated so far 90 different positions, from all over the world including the ideas of Ben van Berkel, Peter Cook, Wolf Prix, Odile Decq, Yona Friedman, Patrik Schumacher, Kjetil Thorsen - Snøhetta, Ma Yansong, and many more.

Check below the first selection, and watch interviews with Peter Cook, from Archigram & Crab Studio, Anna Heringer, an advocate of sustainable architecture, Moon Hoon, founder of Moon_Bal_Sso, and Greg Lynn, a pioneer in advanced technologies and design.

“Architecture is a way of thinking about life.”

Peter Cook, Archigram & Crab Studio/ Venice, 2014

“Architecture is a tool to improve lives.”

Anna Heringer/ Laufen, 2020

“Architecture is not definitive — it can be anything.”

Moon Hoon/ Innsbruck, 2015

“It’s bringing into physical form the values of a culture.”

Greg Lynn – Form/ Innsbruck, 2013