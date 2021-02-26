Bamboo House / BL Studio de Arquitetura

+ 32

Lead Architect: Rogério Barbieri

Design Team: Rogério Barbieri, Fernanda Lonardoni, Gabriella Dalefi, Luciano Costa

Clients: Projeto: Rogério Barbieri, Fernanda Lonardoni, Gabriella Dalefi, Luciano Costa Clientes: Familia Martins Ferreira

Engineering: Roger Roland Appel e Bruno. Appel

Master Responsible For The Work: Augusto Barbieri

City: Rolândia

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. When hiring architect Rogério Barbieri in 2017 to develop the project of their new home, the clients knew exactly what they wanted. The husband said that the house was to become his wife’s dream house and should be designed according to her wishes.

She only had one request: “I want to live in a house that feels like a resort, where there is vegetation all year round and I can enjoy the scenery every day.” The project wouldn’t have posed a challenge had the land been in a picturesque environment, but the one the couple bought was a 1,000m2 completely flat, walled land in an urban compound with no natural landscape or view.

At this point, we decided that the landscape was going to be built in the middle of the property and the house would envelop the main garden and swimming pool area. In order to make the best use of the land, the garage and storage rooms were placed in the basement and the removed soil was used to raise the gourmet and social areas. This also brought monumentality to the façade and the different levels provided more interesting and more dramatic areas of circulation and transitions between the external areas and the central garden.

To ensure both comfort and the timelessness of the project, we used natural materials that we are absolutely passionate about; wood, wood stone and Hijau stone for the wet spaces. The almost 100% green vegetation provides tropical air. For the admiration of those who pass by on the street, the large glass panels have been covered by wooden muxarabi panels, which allow a discreet glance of the interior, heightening the curiosity of those looking in from the outside, while still maintaining the family’s privacy. In the social area, large, 7m-high pivoting doors allow the living room to open to the pool deck completely, which is also what you can see from the private spaces as well as when sitting in the TV-room.

The couple can access the deck from their master suite and wake up enjoying the view of the lush foliage from their bed or their hydromassage bathtub. A mix of reinforced concrete, block masonry and steel frames were used with the best materials and labour available in Paraná state.