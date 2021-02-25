Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Sports Architecture
  4. Indonesia
  5. Kura Kura Badminton Courts / IBUKU + Studio Jencquel

Kura Kura Badminton Courts / IBUKU + Studio Jencquel

Save this project
Kura Kura Badminton Courts / IBUKU + Studio Jencquel

© Tommaso Riva© Tommaso Riva© Tommaso Riva© Tommaso Riva+ 17

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Sports Architecture
Indonesia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Tommaso Riva
© Tommaso Riva

Text description provided by the architects. The initial concept to build Kura Kura started with Studio Jencquel as part of a larger real estate endeavor that they had developed (Rumah Hujan Estate). The studio had some spare land that was close to the street, and unused for “rooms”.  They saw the opportunity to build something that would also create a barrier or buffer between the street and the guest living areas of the property.

Save this picture!
© Tommaso Riva
© Tommaso Riva
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Tommaso Riva
© Tommaso Riva

The land was too small for a tennis court, so Maximillian Jencquel decided to create a badminton court. It is a national sport in Indonesia and all kids learn how to play it in school as there is a very competitive professional level in the country. Having never practices the sport himself, he started to research, and understand the constraints that are needed for a professional court.

Save this picture!
© Tommaso Riva
© Tommaso Riva

Among them was the shape of the building in relation to the flight of the shuttle cock. The trajectory is parabolic and needs a minimum height clearance of 9m, which is quite high. Maximillian Jencquel didn’t want a building that would stand out in the neighborhood like a tall box, so caressing the shape of the trajectory of the shuttle cock flight seemed to be the obvious choice. This meant the building would have bold curves.

Save this picture!
© Tommaso Riva
© Tommaso Riva
Save this picture!
Section
Section

Though many materials can be considered for building such a shape, the obvious choice for budget, time, and geographical location, was to use bamboo. Elora Hardy from Ibuku, a good friend of the studio was therefore approached to design a structure following these requirements. This is when IBUKU team came up with the main form.

Save this picture!
© Tommaso Riva
© Tommaso Riva

The two offices collaborated on the choice of bamboo, the idea being to contrast the black and blond bamboo. While IBUKU designed the structure, Studio Jencquel was involved in the decision making process including extending the roof lines to almost touch the ground and stop dominant winds from entering the building while still maintaining the needed air circulation which allows heat to exit the building. 

Save this picture!
© Tommaso Riva
© Tommaso Riva

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Bali, Indonesia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
IBUKU
Office
Studio Jencquel
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureIndonesia
Cite: "Kura Kura Badminton Courts / IBUKU + Studio Jencquel" 25 Feb 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/957537/kura-kura-badminton-courts-ibuku-plus-studio-jencquel> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream