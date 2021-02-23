GINLEE Studio Store / Wynk Collaborative

+ 19

Lead Architect: Leong Hon Kit

Design Team: Si Jian Xin, Zaylee Tan

Main Contractor: JustBuild

Country: Singapore

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The GINLEE Studio store is designed to be a quiet respite from the city, with soft lines and a palette of off whites, pebble-wash, and accents of wood and stainless steel. An inviting “outdoor” courtyard with lush greenery, bathed in a diffused white glow, forms the focal point of the store, drawing the eye of the visitor inwards as she enters.

A workshop table, composed of abstract volumes is situated on one side of the store, facing a sinuous wall overhanging the folded clothing rails on the other. Known for their pleated garments, the store not only sells their ready to wear collection, but also offers a first-of-its-kind pleated-to-order service for a selected range of products, with the aim to reduce wastage by only producing items upon request, thereby minimizing surplus stock at the end of a season.

A customer may select the color and size of a certain product which is then hand pleated and finished on site using the built-in steamer, with the finished product ready to collect within a short time. The customer is encouraged to stand counter-side to observe the pleating process, or sit down at the courtyard area to enjoy the greenery while waiting for the requested product to be finished.