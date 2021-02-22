Submit a Project Advertise
World
Kecherile Veedu House / Finder Studio

Kecherile Veedu House / Finder Studio
  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Eranellur, India
  • Architects: Finder Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1520
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Prasanth Mohan
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Jaquar, Adobe, Aludecor, Asian Paints, Kajaria, Luker, ProgeCAD, Zydex
  • Lead Architects:Jayakrishnan R J, Levin P Joy, Naveen S
  • Design Team:Albin Joseph, Meenakshi Ajith, Sachu James
  • Mep Consultant:Sibu kundukulam, Sibu kundukulam
  • Fabrication Team:Gireesh, Gireesh
  • Carpenter:Shabu, Shabu
  • Landscape:Sijeesh, Sijeesh
  • City:Eranellur
  • Country:India
Text description provided by the architects. Traditional Kerala homes are rich in memories; of the long-forgotten smell of the first rain, the sound of raindrops falling in the courtyard, people sitting and conversing around it, the feeling of the warmth of mud walls and wood, the coziness of spaces; one may find him or herself drifting into their nostalgic memories of yesteryears every once in a while.

Detail
Detail
'Kecheriyile Veedu' is an attempt at recalling these memories. As a home for an elderly couple enjoying their retirement, all the spaces are limited to a single floor, easing their movement within the house. Despite being tightly packed in an odd-shaped 11 cent plot, the two triangular sky courts make the spaces airy and well lit.

Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor

These courts are flanked by a long wall facing west, having bricks arranged in a certain pattern forming a series of perforations and projections to catch the wind and block the harsh west sun. A typical single storey structure attracts more heat gain than its multi-storey counterparts.

To address this issue, we used two layers of roofing: a flat slab spanning the interior spaces and a truss roof stretching over the entire structure, thus creating an interspace in between which absorbs most of the heat. The reminiscent of a distant past; the material palette for the Kecheri house is essentially earth tones:- brick, stained concrete, cement plaster, and wood.

Cite: "Kecherile Veedu House / Finder Studio" 22 Feb 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/957342/kecherile-veedu-finder-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

