Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospitality Architecture
  4. Thailand
  5. Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel / Plan Architect

Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel / Plan Architect

Save this project
Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel / Plan Architect

© Ketsiree Wongwan© Ketsiree Wongwan© Ketsiree Wongwan© Ketsiree Wongwan+ 29

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hospitality Architecture, Hotels
Khet Bang Rak, Thailand
  • Architects: Plan Architect
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  70000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Ketsiree Wongwan
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Alucobond, SK Kaken, THAPANIN, TOA
  • Lead Architect:Sinn Phonghanyudh
  • Design Team:Somsak Chanokprasit, Wara Jithpratugs, Paveen Rojchanavisart, Ponlawat Trakulwattanakit, Sitthinon Chanchaiworawit
  • Clients:Siam Sindhorn Company Limited
  • Contractor:Thai Obayashi
  • Architect:Plan Architect
  • Interior Architect:P49 Deesign & Associates Company Limited
  • Landscape Architect:PLandscape Company Limited
  • Mechanical Engineers:Mitr Technical Consultant Company Limited
  • Structural Engineers:PSAA Consulting Engineers Company Limited
  • City:Khet Bang Rak
  • Country:Thailand
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan

Text description provided by the architects. The Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel, owned by The Crown property bureau, is one of the masterpieces building in Sindhorn Village. The site sits on Langsuan road, flanked by two high-rise buildings and the main green area of the project known as "super green".

Save this picture!
© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan

As a representative of the wellness city hotel, the building's design approach is to interact with the frontage green area, to create distinctive recreational space and garden view terraces. These will make the guests feel intimate and being a part of nature. An undulating shape of the building creates various dynamic spaces to the ground floor and privacy to the guestrooms.

Save this picture!
© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan

Characterized as an exposed concrete grand tunnel, the gigantic vault on the ground floor acts as a welcome area that secludes itself from the outside, creates its distinctive atmosphere, and represents itself as the main entrance gate of the Sindhorn village. Furthermore, the tunnel enhances the continuity of green areas around the building. The brown monotonous color is painted to harmonize this building to the surrounded one and to compatible with green nature.

Save this picture!
© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan

The hotel is a single-loaded corridor with an enormous interior atrium, allowing natural light to get into the internal public space. A ventilation system is the highlight feature of this building. It's switchable, open to let the fresh air in by passing through the gigantic vault and ventilation doors or close to prevent from the outside hot air and run by the supported air-conditioning system.

Save this picture!
© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan
Save this picture!
Ventilation Concept Diagram
Ventilation Concept Diagram
Save this picture!
© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan

The top of the building is subtracted by a circle shape to make the interior atrium gain more natural light. Moreover, the mirror bowl-like shape panoramic view swimming pool and the other hotel facilities are located on the 9th floor, which is the middle of the building, so the guests can easily get access both from the low zone and high zone.  

Save this picture!
© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:64 Sathon Soi 10, Khwaeng Silom, Khet Bang Rak, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10500, Thailand

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Plan Architect
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsThailand
Cite: "Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel / Plan Architect" 19 Feb 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/957200/sindhorn-kempinski-hotel-plan-architect> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream