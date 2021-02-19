Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel / Plan Architect

+ 29

Hospitality Architecture, Hotels • Khet Bang Rak, Thailand Architects: Plan Architect

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 70000 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Ketsiree Wongwan

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Alucobond , SK Kaken , THAPANIN , TOA

Lead Architect: Sinn Phonghanyudh

Design Team: Somsak Chanokprasit, Wara Jithpratugs, Paveen Rojchanavisart, Ponlawat Trakulwattanakit, Sitthinon Chanchaiworawit

Clients: Siam Sindhorn Company Limited

Contractor: Thai Obayashi

Architect: Plan Architect

Interior Architect: P49 Deesign & Associates Company Limited

Landscape Architect: PLandscape Company Limited

Mechanical Engineers: Mitr Technical Consultant Company Limited

Structural Engineers: PSAA Consulting Engineers Company Limited

City: Khet Bang Rak

Country: Thailand

Text description provided by the architects. The Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel, owned by The Crown property bureau, is one of the masterpieces building in Sindhorn Village. The site sits on Langsuan road, flanked by two high-rise buildings and the main green area of the project known as "super green".

As a representative of the wellness city hotel, the building's design approach is to interact with the frontage green area, to create distinctive recreational space and garden view terraces. These will make the guests feel intimate and being a part of nature. An undulating shape of the building creates various dynamic spaces to the ground floor and privacy to the guestrooms.

Characterized as an exposed concrete grand tunnel, the gigantic vault on the ground floor acts as a welcome area that secludes itself from the outside, creates its distinctive atmosphere, and represents itself as the main entrance gate of the Sindhorn village. Furthermore, the tunnel enhances the continuity of green areas around the building. The brown monotonous color is painted to harmonize this building to the surrounded one and to compatible with green nature.

The hotel is a single-loaded corridor with an enormous interior atrium, allowing natural light to get into the internal public space. A ventilation system is the highlight feature of this building. It's switchable, open to let the fresh air in by passing through the gigantic vault and ventilation doors or close to prevent from the outside hot air and run by the supported air-conditioning system.

The top of the building is subtracted by a circle shape to make the interior atrium gain more natural light. Moreover, the mirror bowl-like shape panoramic view swimming pool and the other hotel facilities are located on the 9th floor, which is the middle of the building, so the guests can easily get access both from the low zone and high zone.