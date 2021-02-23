House JS / Gianserra + Lima arquitectos

+ 29

Lead Architects: Fernando Gianserra, Luis Gonzalo Lima

Collaborators: Juana Martocci, Claudio Montes de Oca, Florencia Pazos, Tomás Rossini

City: City Bell

Country: Argentina

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. In this natural environment, on the edge of a stream in the province of Bs As, in the town of City Bell, we appreciate the tranquility of its tree-lined streets and the views of the neighboring Black Acacia Forest of the Military Battalion.

The house, open to the stream and its garden, is part of this residential area of the City Bell Chico neighborhood. Its practically blind façade is carefully opened through the brick locks, leaving small gaps that reveal the hidden garden and galleries, sifting the light from the west and giving the house privacy.

The neutral atmosphere of the house, with its exposed concrete ceilings and off-white brick walls, enhances the subtle play of light and shadow produced by natural light passing through.