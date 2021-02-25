Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Gallery
  4. Belgium
  5. Obsidian Gallery / Midnight Green

Obsidian Gallery / Midnight Green

Save this project
Obsidian Gallery / Midnight Green

© Eline Willaert© Eline Willaert© Eline Willaert© Eline Willaert+ 19

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Gallery
Brussels, Belgium
  • Architects: Midnight Green
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  320
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Eline Willaert
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Kvadrat, Meta, Wuyts International
Save this picture!
© Eline Willaert
© Eline Willaert

Text description provided by the architects. When asked to design the space for Obsidian Gallery, located within the historic Tour & Taxi building in Brussels, Belgium, the challenge became to create a dialogue between two exhibitions that would be hosted simultaneously, whilst keeping their own identity and relation to their physical space. The strong presence of the building, a 19th-century warehouse, and its architectural history was chosen to be respected by proposing scenographic opportunities for the exhibitions within the raw space, rather than a clean white space acting as a blank page.

Save this picture!
© Eline Willaert
© Eline Willaert

The gallery has a very straightforward program: Two exhibition spaces, and "office" spaces. In a way, it was easy to define it into two categories: exhibition space vs office space. Yet we believe that every exhibition has to show its own identity through its own scenographic complexity. Since the space was large and open, this created a challenge, to give both exhibition spaces enough appropriation, without ignoring the unity of the space as a whole. The office spaces, located under the mezzanine, were created through a set of stainless steel scaffolding structures.

Save this picture!
© Eline Willaert
© Eline Willaert
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Eline Willaert
© Eline Willaert

These structures hold up the curtains, house the lights and host art pieces through a hanging system. The repetition of these elements generated a series of consecutive rooms: an office, a gallery shop, a meeting room, and a living room. In order to define and enclose them, we worked with domestic curtains, that would at the same time enable continuous visibility between the rooms. With these curtains, we created rooms, doors, and hallways that were reinterpreted to answer to a need for dialogue and identity. The layout of the plan is rigid within this program of rooms, but it is the execution of them that changes their appropriation and modalities.

Save this picture!
© Eline Willaert
© Eline Willaert

To address the industrial scale of the space, we introduced the use of a double-height transparent heavy curtain, that would commonly be found in a factory to separate different activities, in this case, it is not only a separator but also an integrator between the spaces. The transparent curtain acts as a glass facade to the mezzanine, keeping the two climates separate while maintaining a dialogue between them. It is important for us to understand the range of possibilities that textile could introduce as a spacemaker.

Save this picture!
© Eline Willaert
© Eline Willaert
Save this picture!
© Eline Willaert
© Eline Willaert

The design encourages the curtains to be moved around, creating different movement patterns and scenographic setups. Curtains can create extra spaces, form flexible walls, change the acoustics and the entire atmosphere. Therefore, an otherness is introduced, by the generous amount of material, scale, and space, and there is no fear of transforming the space since the intention is that every exhibition could adapt and transform the space to its needs.

Save this picture!
© Eline Willaert
© Eline Willaert

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Brussels, Belgium

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Midnight Green
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitGalleryBelgium
Cite: "Obsidian Gallery / Midnight Green" 25 Feb 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/957111/obsidian-gallery-midnight-green> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream