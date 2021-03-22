We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Sputnik Youth Center / OBO Estudi

Sputnik Youth Center / OBO Estudi

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Youth Center, Sustainability
Montornès del Vallès, Spain
  • Architects: OBO Estudi
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5350 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographer:  Sara Adroer Martínez,
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Isopan
  • Lead Architect:Joan Artés Perez
  • City:Montornès del Vallès
  • Country:Spain
© Sara Adroer Martínez
© Sara Adroer Martínez

Text description provided by the architects. The town hall of Montornès del Vallès proposes the creation of a youth centre to house and direct the activities for young people of the municipality. To this end, a public land is taken to build a rectangular building with a landscaped environment to be conquered and enjoyed by the users of the centre.

© Sara Adroer Martínez
© Sara Adroer Martínez

The access is from the ground floor, where the set of staff offices and meeting spaces are located, as well as a bar willing to host public activities, and oriented towards the exterior garden. The first floor, however, houses three large spaces and a bathroom to hold a wide variety of activities. On this floor, a large terrace opens allowing the combination of indoor and outdoor activities.

© Sara Adroer Martínez
© Sara Adroer Martínez
1st floor plan
1st floor plan

The building is erected using a constructive system typical of the industries in the area. Above a concrete slab there is a modular metal structure, with composite slabs and prefabricated panels for the façade. The projectproposes a completely dry construction and mostly executed from a workshop, assembling the modules in situ and only connecting the facilities.

© Sara Adroer Martínez
© Sara Adroer Martínez

There are no superfluous coatings in the building, leaving the constructive elements seen. On the long façades, there’s a slatted wood cladding as a solar protection and a torsion mesh is placed on the shorter sides where a newly planted ivy will grow.

Section 02
Section 02

The building assumes the variability of uses of its interior and proposes a low thermal inertia system capable of bearing considerable loads during summer and low-use periods during winter. For this reason, a high-tightness and low-transmittance envelope is projected, with good solar protection and high-efficiency air exchanger.

© Sara Adroer Martínez
© Sara Adroer Martínez

A photovoltaic capture system is also available to hold the energy consumption as well as a monitoring of all of the rooms with different CO2 detectors that optimise air renovations or a light control depending on the solar incidence of each space. All of this, controlled by a BMS system and connected to the provincial monitoring network, contribute to the achievement of the 5 Green Building Council Green Leaves Greens.

© Sara Adroer Martínez
© Sara Adroer Martínez

Project location

Address:08170 Montornès del Vallès, Catalunya, Spain

OBO Estudi
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLearningyouth centerSustainabilitySpain
Cite: "Sputnik Youth Center / OBO Estudi" [Centre de Joves Sputnik / OBO Estudi] 22 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/957091/sputnik-youth-center-obo-estudi> ISSN 0719-8884

