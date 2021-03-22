Sputnik Youth Center / OBO Estudi

+ 30

Youth Center, Sustainability • Montornès del Vallès, Spain Architects: OBO Estudi

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 5350 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographer: Sara Adroer Martínez,

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Isopan

Lead Architect: Joan Artés Perez

City: Montornès del Vallès

Country: Spain

Text description provided by the architects. The town hall of Montornès del Vallès proposes the creation of a youth centre to house and direct the activities for young people of the municipality. To this end, a public land is taken to build a rectangular building with a landscaped environment to be conquered and enjoyed by the users of the centre.

The access is from the ground floor, where the set of staff offices and meeting spaces are located, as well as a bar willing to host public activities, and oriented towards the exterior garden. The first floor, however, houses three large spaces and a bathroom to hold a wide variety of activities. On this floor, a large terrace opens allowing the combination of indoor and outdoor activities.

The building is erected using a constructive system typical of the industries in the area. Above a concrete slab there is a modular metal structure, with composite slabs and prefabricated panels for the façade. The projectproposes a completely dry construction and mostly executed from a workshop, assembling the modules in situ and only connecting the facilities.

There are no superfluous coatings in the building, leaving the constructive elements seen. On the long façades, there’s a slatted wood cladding as a solar protection and a torsion mesh is placed on the shorter sides where a newly planted ivy will grow.

The building assumes the variability of uses of its interior and proposes a low thermal inertia system capable of bearing considerable loads during summer and low-use periods during winter. For this reason, a high-tightness and low-transmittance envelope is projected, with good solar protection and high-efficiency air exchanger.

A photovoltaic capture system is also available to hold the energy consumption as well as a monitoring of all of the rooms with different CO2 detectors that optimise air renovations or a light control depending on the solar incidence of each space. All of this, controlled by a BMS system and connected to the provincial monitoring network, contribute to the achievement of the 5 Green Building Council Green Leaves Greens.