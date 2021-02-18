Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. House in Mukainada / Kazunori Fujimoto Architect & Associates

House in Mukainada / Kazunori Fujimoto Architect & Associates

Save this project
House in Mukainada / Kazunori Fujimoto Architect & Associates

Courtesy of Kazunori FujimotoCourtesy of Kazunori FujimotoCourtesy of Kazunori FujimotoCourtesy of Kazunori Fujimoto+ 23

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Hiroshima, Japan
  • Architects: Kazunori Fujimoto Architect & Associates
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  152
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Fritz Hansen, Archicad, Carl Hansen and Son, Phantom Hands, Rhinoceros
  • Lead Architect:Kazunori Fujimoto
  • Structural Engineer:Eiichi Tsumura
  • Construction Team:Komatsu Koumuten
  • City:Hiroshima
  • Country:Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Kazunori Fujimoto
Courtesy of Kazunori Fujimoto

Text description provided by the architects. House in Mukainada is located on the top of a small cape, which has a 20 meters height difference from the sea level and overlooks Hiroshima Bay. In the past, the coastline reached the foot of this cape. But after the reclamation of the land that started 40 years ago, the surrounding landscape has begun to change its appearance. The mountain behind was developed as a new residential area, but only this site remains as it used to be.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Kazunori Fujimoto
Courtesy of Kazunori Fujimoto

A fort-shaped house adapted to the cape's topography is the idea behind the project. The thick walls provide a sense of security in the interior space against the possibility of natural disasters. Still, at the same time, the sense of spaciousness is provided by the wide rooftop area and from generous proportions of interior spaces.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Kazunori Fujimoto
Courtesy of Kazunori Fujimoto
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Kazunori Fujimoto
Courtesy of Kazunori Fujimoto

Moreover, the materiality and the sense of presence typical of the fortresses' architecture, when inserted into nature, lead it to change the surrounding landscape and elevate it to a new sense of beauty.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Kazunori Fujimoto
Courtesy of Kazunori Fujimoto

As an architect, I intended to create a living environment that could be perceived its Genius Loci without being influenced by new residential areas' spatial characteristics. The slanted wall is 1.3 meters thick at the bottom. I wanted to make this wall with a non-reinforced concrete structure, like a gravity-type retaining wall, to give rationality to the shape and structure.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Kazunori Fujimoto
Courtesy of Kazunori Fujimoto
Save this picture!
Section
Section

The fort was used as a metaphor, but the purpose was not the shape of the fort itself. The possibilities of architecture will expand by bringing the potential of ruins and civil engineering structures into architecture. New landscapes and living environments, interwoven with such architecture and nature, are derived from the cape's topography.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Kazunori Fujimoto
Courtesy of Kazunori Fujimoto

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Kazunori Fujimoto Architect & Associates
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "House in Mukainada / Kazunori Fujimoto Architect & Associates" 18 Feb 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/957078/house-in-mukainada-kazunori-fujimoto-architect-and-associates> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream