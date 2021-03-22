We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Sa Vigia House / Jorge Vidal

Sa Vigia House / Jorge Vidal

© José Hevia© José Hevia© José Hevia© José Hevia+ 19

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses, Renovation
Spain
  • Architects: Jorge Vidal
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  518
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Duravit, Microsoft, Trimble Navigation
© José Hevia
Text description provided by the architects. The intervention proposal focuses on three existing volumes. The main volume, the guest pavilion, and the barbecue pavilion. The aim is to achieve a compositional unity between the three in a clear and concise way.

© José Hevia
Floor Plan
© José Hevia
Total integration in the Menorcan landscape and its architectural tradition is aimed for, on a chromatic level with white colours, as well as regarding the indigenous materials of the island such as Marés stone, glazed ceramics, and terracotta ceramics.

© José Hevia
© José Hevia
The proposal also seeks to find an improved relationship between the exterior and interior spaces through better window openings, courtyards that enclose the exterior spaces linked to the bedrooms by means of white painted lattice walls, etc. The chromatic unification of the house and its materials is sought at all times, wanting to create relaxed environments with Mediterranean atmospheres. Atmospheres typical of the island of Menorca.

© José Hevia
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
Project gallery

About this office
Jorge Vidal
Office

