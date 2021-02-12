Shop in Osakacho / OHArchitecture

-
Architects: OHArchitecture
- Area: 160 m²
- Year: 2021
- Photographs: exp Atsushi Shiotani
-
Manufacturers: ModuleX
- Structural Engineers:Nawa Shimoda, Nawaken-gym
- Facility Engineers:Shimazu , Shimazu Design
- Lead Architect :Kosuke Okuda
- Lighting Design:modulex
- Landscape Architects:Greenspace Osaka
- Contractor:SRT Company
- City:Kyoto
- Country:Japan
Text description provided by the architects. The site is old town in Kyoto city with old houses called Machiya. There is a width of 4m and a depth of 17m, like these narrow site called "Unagi-no-nedoko (bed for eel)". The owner said to need an apparel shop, an office of that and a function of warehouse.
When I visited there, I felt a strange atmosphere surrounded of 3sides with tin sheets. The environment was able to imagine a form of machiya build here in the past. But I noticed to often see like the situation, which is suddenly surrounded with tin sheet, while rebuilding for few months in Kyoto city, where are many machiya of multi-span.
The moment likes an after-image of machiya is maybe a scene, what is a moment of inheriting from a lately building to a new building. I considered to make a way of taking over this inspiration, first, decided to surveying tin sheets of 3sides. Obviously, an adjoining land with inner garden wasn't wall of tin sheets, but the site with a building has the one of a gabled shape, so north side and souse side had a bit difference.
We try to understand of around environment such a view, getting sunlight and so on, when we usually plan of architecture, in this time, this tin sheets wall of outline is around environment, and I thought if I plan of inner space through afterimage of machiya existed there, I can succeed to the change of this building. That way is easy, I built a roof and a slab for a wall of concrete, which offset a wall of tin sheets to inside. The void of terrace and garden straight a vacant space of an adjoining land, so it gives there comfortable wind and light.
Time passed, a concrete wall succeed to afterimage of machiya when an adjoining building rebuild. In the end, this ascending is a key getting various spaces in old town of Kyoto. I hope to this planning will be good metabolism of this town, which take over history of a space slowly.