Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. France
  5. Recreation Center Morel de Vindé / SCHÉMAA

Recreation Center Morel de Vindé / SCHÉMAA

Save this project
Recreation Center Morel de Vindé / SCHÉMAA

© David Foessel© David Foessel© David Foessel© David Foessel+ 24

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Mixed Use Architecture, Schools, Other Facilities
La Celle-Saint-Cloud, France
  • Design Team:Maria Enescu & Simon El Hage
  • Client:City of La Celle Saint-Cloud
  • City:La Celle-Saint-Cloud
  • Country:France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel

Text description provided by the architects. The new recreation center integrates the site of the Morel de Vindé school group and uses part of the recreational area of the schoolyard. The playground is planted with trees and is bordered to the east by a planted embankment which gives it a remarkable landscaped character. 

Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel
Save this picture!
Situation Plan
Situation Plan
Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel

The leisure center is positioned perpendicular to the existing gymnasium and leans against the planted embankment. The link between the recreation center and the gymnasium is made through the new common hall created.

Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel
Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel

This arrangement allows the preservation of optimal sunlight for the classrooms on the ground floor of the elementary school, the creation of a contained outdoor space suitable for the recreation center and the preservation of a clear perspective towards the courtyard from the entrance to the site.

Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel
Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel

Through the integration of the project into the planted embankment, a dialogue takes place between architecture and the landscape. The embankment no longer only represents a limit between the schoolyard and the street, it forms part of the overall composition of the school group.

Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel
Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel

The new extracurricular equipment has a double East-West orientation. The activity spaces open to the west on the courtyard. To the east, roof sheds offer views towards the planted embankment and the sky. The classrooms thus benefit from a variety of views and atmospheres, natural sunlight that changes during the day and natural through ventilation.

Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel

The activity rooms are designed as modular spaces largely open to the playground. Thanks to the installation of a removable acoustic partition, two of them can be joined together to transform into a large room.

Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel

The volumes of the activity rooms are treated as two independent elements that project onto the courtyard. The building is made of timber frame and cladding. The facade work is based on a rational, simple and grid design for optimal integration into the built context.

Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:78170 La Celle-Saint-Cloud, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
SCHÉMAA
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureEducational ArchitectureSchoolsOther facilitiesFrance
Cite: "Recreation Center Morel de Vindé / SCHÉMAA" 02 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/956856/recreation-center-morel-de-vinde-schemaa> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream