Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Switzerland
  5. Senior Residence / mejer + associés architectes

Senior Residence / mejer + associés architectes

Save this project
Senior Residence / mejer + associés architectes

© Yves André© Yves André© Yves André© Yves André+ 16

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Apartments
Delémont, Switzerland
  • Lead Architects:meier + associés architectes
  • Lead Architect:Philippe Meier, Ariane Poncet, Martin Jaques, An-Inès Pepermans, Rafael Eloi
  • Collaborator Architect:Amalia Jimenez, Arnaud Mottet, Charlotte van der Eynde, Nolwenn Chamorel, Pauline Sail, Mustaf Nuri, Tiago Queiroz
  • Civil Engineer:Buchs & Plumey – GVH
  • Heating And Ventilation Engineer:Planair
  • Surveyor:SITaDel
  • City:Delémont
  • Country:Switzerland
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Yves André
© Yves André

Text description provided by the architects. Nestling in the hollow of a meander of the river Sorne, the building folds to fit the contours of the environment: along the river wide terraces open onto the plant world induced by hydrology; to the north the small volume is in line with the conti-nuity of the existing built landscape. At the heart of this hybrid form is an open courtyard for the institution's senior citizens.

Save this picture!
© Yves André
© Yves André
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Yves André
© Yves André

The horizontal distributions benefit from the light provided by this centrality and allow quality pathways to reach one's private domestic space, while serving as a place of reference and location. The concrete construction is expressed in its form in the common spaces where wood blends with the raw material. The prefabricated façades are continuously developed around the complex volumetry.

Save this picture!
© Yves André
© Yves André

They display shifted and arrhythmic ver-tical modenatures that refer to the aquatic and vegetal world surrounding the build-ing. The light colour of the texture of the tinted concrete captures the play of shad-ows and reflections that the site enhances through its high quality landscaping.

Save this picture!
© Yves André
© Yves André

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Delémont, Switzerland

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
mejer + associés architectes
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsSwitzerland
Cite: "Senior Residence / mejer + associés architectes" 08 Feb 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/956460/senior-residence-mejer-plus-associes-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream