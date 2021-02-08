Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Quarter Glass House / Proctor & Shaw

Quarter Glass House / Proctor & Shaw

Save this project
Quarter Glass House / Proctor & Shaw

© Stale Eriksen© Stale Eriksen© Stale Eriksen© Stale Eriksen+ 19

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Renovation
London, United Kingdom
  • Architects: Proctor & Shaw
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  186
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Stale Eriksen
  • Engineer:Jensen Hunt Design
  • Building Control Officer:Quadrant Building Control
  • City:London
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Stale Eriksen
© Stale Eriksen

Text description provided by the architects. A series of stepped levels and angular windows designed by Proctor and Shaw open the ground floor of an Edwardian terrace house onto a quiet leafy garden in South West London. The clients charged Proctor and Shaw with the task of connecting the ground floor to the 1.2m dropped rear garden, challenging the architects’ to bring as much light and height into the new extension as possible.

Save this picture!
© Stale Eriksen
© Stale Eriksen

An existing leaky PVC conservatory was demolished to make way for a series of new interior levels. Proctor and Shaw lowered the ground floor significantly and designed a sequence of stepped plateaus expanding the height, light and volume of the space. The gentle sloping steps allow the clients to make a gradual, controlled descent into the garden through distinct yet connected kitchen, dining, and outdoor terrace zones.

Save this picture!
Plan - Proposed Ground floor
Plan - Proposed Ground floor

The two neighbouring extensions presented a challenge, requiring Proctor and Shaw to think laterally about maintaining the residents’ privacy and access to light while still fulfilling the brief to create a light and bright home. The architects designed a wrap-around L-shaped extension with angular glazing, allowing the requirements of the site to naturally dictate the form of the building.

Save this picture!
© Stale Eriksen
© Stale Eriksen

The resulting apex form includes four distinct ‘quarter glass’ windows of various sizes. Just as cars have quarter glass windows custom designed to the body of the vehicle, Proctor and Shaw have configured glazing to best fit and service the new family space.

Save this picture!
© Stale Eriksen
© Stale Eriksen

The largest window, resting above the sliding doors to the garden offers a clerestory opening to draw light into the extension. A second ‘quarter glass’ frames a cosy window seat protruding into and overlooking the garden, while a third trapezoidal frameless window offers a view onto a newly created courtyard at the heart of the home. This space acts both as a lightwell and small service yard, connecting to a new utility space (doubling as a guest WC) that allows noisy appliances, clothes drying racks and other clutter to be tucked away out of the new family kitchen dining space. The fourth ‘quarter glass’ is a large triangular roof oculus, set in deeply framed down stand beams that control views to the neighbouring property.

Save this picture!
Proposed Section
Proposed Section

In keeping with the brief, the interiors of the extension are textural and warm in muted copper and duck egg tones. The ceilings’ structural soffit of Douglas Fir is offset by large format light grey floor tiles that continue out to the patio, blurring the lines between inside and out. At eye level, a seamless pale pink microcement acts as a wall finish and backsplash, accompanied by Douglas Fir floating timber shelves that line the length of the kitchen.

Save this picture!
© Stale Eriksen
© Stale Eriksen

Ikea kitchen cabinetry was customised with light duck egg doors and drawers, allowing the clients extra breathing room to focus their finances on particular materials, including the custom copper-topped birch ply kitchen island at the centre of the room. Copper finishes are echoed in the sink, tap and utensil hanging rails, balanced by a grey powder-coated aluminium framed dining table, custom designed by Proctor and Shaw.

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Proctor & Shaw
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Quarter Glass House / Proctor & Shaw" 08 Feb 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/956427/quarter-glass-house-proctor-and-shaw> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream