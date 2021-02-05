Yvytú House / Agustin Fiorito + Darío Colacce

Collaborators: Carlos Colacce, Martín Xifre

City: El Edén

Country: Uruguay

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located on Route 12 and in an environment of olive plantations, which shape a horizon of peaks and streams, the genesis of the house arises from the need to respect and challenge geography in a parallel way. In other words, the project seeks to establish its own rules and limits to be able to build a house that, above all, appropriates the land autonomously and in consideration of its own intentions.

A line of rocks serves as the main support and abutment to establish the geometric reference axes from which the house is structured by grouping the private sector in a strip -which is above this natural line in a parallel direction- to then release the space public that, in a 45 degree turn, generates multiple links with the environment.

Outside, a large triangular pergola, which underlines the importance of the outdoor-roofed spaces in these latitudes, is barely supported by a grid of slender pillars that recall an artificial forest and which becomes the place where the days pass: a middle of the natural environment and the domestic interior that in its typological and material indefiniteness leaves open multiple forms of use.

The neutrality of its materials invites the various uses that we could imagine to develop there, almost without limitations.