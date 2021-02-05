Submit a Project Advertise
World
  Yvytú House / Agustin Fiorito + Darío Colacce

Yvytú House / Agustin Fiorito + Darío Colacce

Yvytú House / Agustin Fiorito + Darío Colacce
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
El Edén, Uruguay
  • Collaborators:Carlos Colacce, Martín Xifre
  • City:El Edén
  • Country:Uruguay
© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas

Text description provided by the architects. Located on Route 12 and in an environment of olive plantations, which shape a horizon of peaks and streams, the genesis of the house arises from the need to respect and challenge geography in a parallel way. In other words, the project seeks to establish its own rules and limits to be able to build a house that, above all, appropriates the land autonomously and in consideration of its own intentions.

© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas

A line of rocks serves as the main support and abutment to establish the geometric reference axes from which the house is structured by grouping the private sector in a strip -which is above this natural line in a parallel direction- to then release the space public that, in a 45 degree turn, generates multiple links with the environment.

© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas

Outside, a large triangular pergola, which underlines the importance of the outdoor-roofed spaces in these latitudes, is barely supported by a grid of slender pillars that recall an artificial forest and which becomes the place where the days pass: a middle of the natural environment and the domestic interior that in its typological and material indefiniteness leaves open multiple forms of use.

© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas

The neutrality of its materials invites the various uses that we could imagine to develop there, almost without limitations.

© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas

