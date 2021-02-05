Sunbow Financial Center / ASPECT Studios

+ 26

Landscape • Shanghai, China Architects: ASPECT Studios

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 13490 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Bing Lu

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Dasso , Nanwei Stone Co.，Ltd , Shanghai Hengfeng Fluorocarbon Material Co. , Ltd

Landscape Design Director: Stephen Buckle

Design Team: Dongker, Chenoa He, Melody Lin, Jojo Zhang

Client: Shanghai Land (Group) Co., Ltd., Shanghai World Expo Land Holding Co., China Resources Land Shanghai Ltd. (agent construction)

Client Team: (Eastern China region) Chuanfei Sun, (Shanhai) Jinghai Jiang, Yulong Ye

Architecture Design: East China Urban Architectural Design & Research Institute

Lighting Design: Gradient Lighting Design Co., Ltd.

Interior Design: HPP Architects

Signage Design: Environmental Art Design

Contractor: Shanghai Shangfang Greening Construction Co., Ltd.

City: Shanghai

Country: China

More Specs

Less Specs

Overview

A unified response, for the new office community, that was flexible and adaptive to mitigate the many unsightly constraints. The layered shifting frames rise, fall and adapt playfully throughout the site to alleviate, conceal and simultaneously embrace these constraints while accommodating trees, shrubs and significant soil build up upon the basement structure. The design team wanted to augment access to plants and greenery, enrich the everyday lives of the users, and meanwhile provide a space for social interactions and flexibility for future operations.

Floating Garden

The existing space was highly constrained with significant above-ground, structural utilities elements. However, the design positions nature as the centerpiece with the idea of a literal expression of “framing nature”, which reflects the architectural simplicity, playfully articulated to create a human scale experience and a holistic identity.

Green Promenade

The vertical frames along the green promenade create a flexible space with volume and abundant with green textures.

Dynamic Streetscape

The planter beds embellish a buffer zone between the traffic and the pedestrian street. In the evening, the lighting belts create a visual connection with the road.

Sky Garden

The arrangement acknowledges different user needs, providing semi-public and semi-private enclosed area. Plantings with textures have defined the rooftop.