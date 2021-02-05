Sunbow Financial Center / ASPECT Studios

-
Architects: ASPECT Studios
- Area: 13490 m²
- Year: 2020
- Photographs: Bing Lu
-
Manufacturers: Dasso, Nanwei Stone Co.，Ltd, Shanghai Hengfeng Fluorocarbon Material Co. , Ltd
- Landscape Design Director:Stephen Buckle
- Design Team:Dongker, Chenoa He, Melody Lin, Jojo Zhang
- Client:Shanghai Land (Group) Co., Ltd., Shanghai World Expo Land Holding Co., China Resources Land Shanghai Ltd. (agent construction)
- Client Team:(Eastern China region) Chuanfei Sun, (Shanhai) Jinghai Jiang, Yulong Ye
- Architecture Design:East China Urban Architectural Design & Research Institute
- Lighting Design:Gradient Lighting Design Co., Ltd.
- Interior Design:HPP Architects
- Signage Design:Environmental Art Design
- Contractor:Shanghai Shangfang Greening Construction Co., Ltd.
- City:Shanghai
- Country:China
Overview
A unified response, for the new office community, that was flexible and adaptive to mitigate the many unsightly constraints. The layered shifting frames rise, fall and adapt playfully throughout the site to alleviate, conceal and simultaneously embrace these constraints while accommodating trees, shrubs and significant soil build up upon the basement structure. The design team wanted to augment access to plants and greenery, enrich the everyday lives of the users, and meanwhile provide a space for social interactions and flexibility for future operations.
Floating Garden
The existing space was highly constrained with significant above-ground, structural utilities elements. However, the design positions nature as the centerpiece with the idea of a literal expression of “framing nature”, which reflects the architectural simplicity, playfully articulated to create a human scale experience and a holistic identity.
Green Promenade
The vertical frames along the green promenade create a flexible space with volume and abundant with green textures.
Dynamic Streetscape
The planter beds embellish a buffer zone between the traffic and the pedestrian street. In the evening, the lighting belts create a visual connection with the road.
Sky Garden
The arrangement acknowledges different user needs, providing semi-public and semi-private enclosed area. Plantings with textures have defined the rooftop.