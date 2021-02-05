Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Landscape
  4. China
  5. Sunbow Financial Center / ASPECT Studios

Sunbow Financial Center / ASPECT Studios

Save this project
Sunbow Financial Center / ASPECT Studios

© Bing Lu© Bing Lu© Bing Lu© Bing Lu+ 26

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Landscape
Shanghai, China
  • Architects: ASPECT Studios
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  13490
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Bing Lu
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Dasso, Nanwei Stone Co.，Ltd, Shanghai Hengfeng Fluorocarbon Material Co. , Ltd
  • Landscape Design Director:Stephen Buckle
  • Design Team:Dongker, Chenoa He, Melody Lin, Jojo Zhang
  • Client:Shanghai Land (Group) Co., Ltd., Shanghai World Expo Land Holding Co., China Resources Land Shanghai Ltd. (agent construction)
  • Client Team:(Eastern China region) Chuanfei Sun, (Shanhai) Jinghai Jiang, Yulong Ye
  • Architecture Design:East China Urban Architectural Design & Research Institute
  • Lighting Design:Gradient Lighting Design Co., Ltd.
  • Interior Design:HPP Architects
  • Signage Design:Environmental Art Design
  • Contractor:Shanghai Shangfang Greening Construction Co., Ltd.
  • City:Shanghai
  • Country:China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Bing Lu
© Bing Lu

Overview
A unified response, for the new office community, that was flexible and adaptive to mitigate the many unsightly constraints. The layered shifting frames rise, fall and adapt playfully throughout the site to alleviate, conceal and simultaneously embrace these constraints while accommodating trees, shrubs and significant soil build up upon the basement structure. The design team wanted to augment access to plants and greenery, enrich the everyday lives of the users, and meanwhile provide a space for social interactions and flexibility for future operations.

Save this picture!
© Bing Lu
© Bing Lu

Floating Garden
The existing space was highly constrained with significant above-ground, structural utilities elements. However, the design positions nature as the centerpiece with the idea of a literal expression of “framing nature”, which reflects the architectural simplicity, playfully articulated to create a human scale experience and a holistic identity.

Save this picture!
© Bing Lu
© Bing Lu
Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram
Save this picture!
© Bing Lu
© Bing Lu

Green Promenade
The vertical frames along the green promenade create a flexible space with volume and abundant with green textures.

Save this picture!
© Bing Lu
© Bing Lu
Save this picture!
© Bing Lu
© Bing Lu

Dynamic Streetscape
The planter beds embellish a buffer zone between the traffic and the pedestrian street. In the evening, the lighting belts create a visual connection with the road.

Save this picture!
© Bing Lu
© Bing Lu

Sky Garden
The arrangement acknowledges different user needs, providing semi-public and semi-private enclosed area. Plantings with textures have defined the rooftop.

Save this picture!
© Bing Lu
© Bing Lu
Save this picture!
© Bing Lu
© Bing Lu

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Shanghai, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
ASPECT Studios
Office

Products

WoodSteelStone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscapeChina
Cite: "Sunbow Financial Center / ASPECT Studios" 05 Feb 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/956227/sunbow-financial-center-aspect-studios> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Bing Lu

尚博金融中心景观设计 / ASPECT Studios

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream