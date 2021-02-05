Submit a Project Advertise
California Meadow House / Olson Kundig

© Matthew Millman
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Woodside, United States
  • Architects: Olson Kundig
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  17000 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2017
  • Photographs Photographs:  Matthew Millman
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Firestone Building Products, PentalQuartz, Richlite, Spearhead, Stone Source, Barnett Company, Berlin, Bill Brown Construction, Dover, Elliott Bay Hardwood Floors, Forbo, Goldbrecht, Handcrafted Metals, O.B. Williams, OB Williams with 12th Avenue Iron, Peter David Studio, Yellow Mountain Stoneworks
  • Design Team:Jim Olson
  • Design Principal:Olivier Landa
  • Project Manager:Alivia Owens
  • Project Architect:Blair Payson, Christine Burkland
  • Interior Design:Angus MacGregor, Laura Bartunek, Daichi Yamaguchi
  • General Contractor:Barnett Company
  • Engineering:MacLeod and Associates
  • Civil Engineer:PCS
  • Structural Engineer:WSP Group
  • Mechanical Engineer:Susanna Van Leuven
  • Landscape:SurfaceDesign
  • Consultants:BHLD
  • Lighting Design:Barker Company
  • City:Woodside
© Matthew Millman
Text description provided by the architects. Envisioned as a singular continuous, flowing expression, this family estate links architecture, interior design, art and landscape into an integrated whole. Unified around the central “home base” living area, views radiate across several reflecting pools to gardens and the nearby Santa Cruz Mountains. The residence includes three auxiliary buildings and extensive outdoor living areas, but the subdued sophistication of the design helps dissolve the home into its verdant site.

© Matthew Millman
Site plan
© Matthew Millman
Spaces between the home’s various structures engage the landscape, which is organized into two interconnected parts. The cultivated portion of the site, with vineyards and olive tree groves, contains the “public” areas of the house, including living, dining and entertainment areas.

© Matthew Millman
The other side of the site, delineated by an infinity pool and gentle slope, opens into uncultivated meadow space. An earthy exterior palette inspired by the California woodland setting continues inside the home, which features a collection of custom furniture and lighting designed by Jim Olson. The result is a home integrated with nature, not only philosophically and visually, but from a practical perspective as well.

© Matthew Millman
“I always think of houses as something that should last for 500 years. If they have a long life, and they’re flexible enough to be used in a variety of ways, then future generations can take advantage of them for whatever their needs are. At Meadow House, we’ve done something that doesn’t have to be torn down or replaced. It can keep serving people for many years to come.” –Jim Olson, FAIA, Design Principal

© Matthew Millman
Project gallery

Olson Kundig
Cite: "California Meadow House / Olson Kundig" 05 Feb 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/956153/california-meadow-house-olson-kundig> ISSN 0719-8884

