A Room in the Garden / Studio Ben Allen

Client : Jonnie and Rachel Allen

Structural Engineers : Format Engineers

Landscape Design: Daniel Bell Landskap

Installer : Sullivan and Company

Cnc Cutting : Hub Workshop

City: London

Country: United Kingdom

Text description provided by the architects. The geometry of the architecture is an interplay of changing geometric forms. The octagonal wall structure rises to form a hexagonal roof which then frames a square skylight. The main timber columns that support the walls converge to form a truss-like structure that supports the roof. In so doing they give a heightened sense of verticality and therefore both a greater sense of space and an aesthetic reinforcement of the underlying geometry of the structure.

The intention was to design a structure that was both high quality yet affordable, quick and easy to assemble by a self builder, and which could be taken down and reassembled. It was also important that it was low in volatile organic compounds (VOCs) both in its end-use but also in its assembly. Each element is numbered and slots into the next. There is no on site cutting required and all of the screw and bolt fixing holes are predrilled. Internal and external linings are sheet material so there are no wet trades and therefore almost no dust and little noise created during the erection process.

The structure uses digital fabrication in the form of 2d flatbed CNC cutting technology. This was chosen as it is both affordable (compared to 3d or 5 axis CNC milling) and also a readily accessible technology, with workshops in many towns and most cities offering CNC cutting. The design of the structure pushes this technology to its limits, all elements are cut and notched to interlock. This has the advantage that it maximises the structural performance of the timber and avoids the need for measuring on site.

The building is built to modern UK building regulation standards, however, the sprayed insulation means that it is airtight, ensuring that very little energy is required to heat it. The underfloor heating, lighting, rooflight, and extract fan with a humidistat can all be controlled remotely from a smartphone. This means that even during prolonged periods when not in use the temperature can be controlled and space can be naturally or mechanically ventilated to ensure that remains dry, well ventilated, and warm when needed.

With a team of 2 people, the mainframe took 2 days to erect and the external linings and cladding took 4 days to install. The internal linings, underfloor heating, flooring, and furniture took a further 4 days’ work, to a total of 20 person-days. The only specialist required was the spray insulation contractor and an electrician.