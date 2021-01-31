A Home in Bormio / studio wok

+ 42

Wood Carpentry: Corrado Alberti

Construction : A.G.V. Vitalini

Stone Elements: Serpentino e Graniti

City: Bormio

Country: Italy

Text description provided by the architects. The apartment, measuring around 75 sqm, is located at the foot of Mount Reit, in a classic alpine building from the late 1970s. The home, with a view over the entire Valdidentro, is built for a young family in mind and is designed for welcoming friends and family.

The removal of all internal partitions has allowed for a new definition of space through the creation of three distinct volumes. Built entirely of wood and drywall, they enclose all fixed cupboards and bathrooms, making it possible to establish the order of the various rooms in the house, which follow one another in a fluid manner but without any clear distinction between them.

The position of the volumes also allows the light coming from the many windows to become a fundamental element of the architecture and its atmosphere. From the entrance - an intimate space with a bench, shoe rack, and utility cupboards - there is an immediate perception of space (which can be rearranged using sliding panels) and light.

The living area is flooded with light and views from the 4 windows facing south-east and south-west. The kitchen is open but integrated into one of the wooden volumes, while the buffet unit and the table with a long bench ensure that the room can be used as a convivial space.

The two bedrooms, and one of the two bathrooms, face north-east; the master bedroom is simple and essential with a small private bathroom. The second bedroom features a warm and cosy wood-panelled alcove, evocative of an alpine hut, which houses a bunk bed with a pull-out bed.

The choice of materials, all of which are locally sourced, has made it possible to create a strong link with the local area and its products. The floor is made of larch wood, while the stone used in the entrance floor, bathrooms, and kitchen countertops is green serpentine, used in the nearby Bormio spa.

The star of the home, and not only because of its deep scent, is the pinewood used for all the custom-designed and made-to-measure furniture, the window frames, and the wall and ceiling panelling. There was a fundamental and incredibly close partnership established with the local craftsman who handled the entire production process, from cutting the trees in the nearby Val Zebrù to creating the final products.

The delicate hues of the pine and larch woods are contrasted by the green-painted sliding doors and kitchen unit buffet, which, together with the serpentine, complete a minimalist palette with a warm, cosy feel that is typical of mountain homes.