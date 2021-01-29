322 Campustower Hamburg Office Building / Delugan Meissl Associated Architects

+ 15

Project Manager: Sebastian Brunke

Project Team: Gerhard Gölles, Alejandro Carrera, Bogdan Hambsan, Michael Lohman, Petras Vestartas

Execution Planning: Gruppe GME

Structural Engineer: Schüßler Plan

HVACR: ZWP Ingenieur-AG

Facade: Lange Ingenieurgesellschaft

Fire Protection: IBP

City: Hamburg

Country: Germany

Text description provided by the architects. The office building is divided into three parts, which are determined by the means of contextual parame- ters: an architrave block, a waler and a head. This partition creates on the one hand a strong identity of the whole ensemble as an urbanistic prelude for the development of the Baaken- hafen, on the other hand generates urban qualities inside the building. Structure Special functions, such as the Start Up and HCU offices on the first floor, the access to the roof terrace with a connected office and meeting area on the seventh floor as well as a bar with a 360° view between the head of the building and the shed roof are located within the breaks sub- dividing the building.

At the same time, the settling out of the head of the tower creates a sort of beacon effect radiating far beyond the bor- ders of the property, thus guarante- eing a landmark effect from afar. Two materials shape the outer appea- rance of the office building. The opaque areas are wainscoted with dark concrete slabs; the translucent zones are designed as extroverted areas, which are concluded through deflector panes. This solution accom- modates the requirements of noise protection, while allowing for a sense of openness thanks to the windows. The external sunscreen is positioned between the deflector panes and the thermic shell and is therefore protected from wind and weather influences.

The pattern dividing the façade follows the inner structure of the building; the opaque elements in the area of the pillars and the railing are reduced at the top. In consequence, this measure creates a self-contained elegance as well as an added value and a better view for the higher levels, while at the same time offering a cost effective solution and an energetically reasonable proportion between the transparent and the opaque materials. The structure of the façade carries on at the ground floor with large scale windows, which are connected to the opaque front. The 360° bar located on the rooftop enables diver- sified visual relations to the Hafen- city, the Baakenhafen, as well as to Hamburg’s city centre. A filigree elevation is created thanks to the shed roof reduced towards the exterior as well as its mirrored soffit; the acti- vities within the building are visible from the street in the evenings.