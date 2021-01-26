Submit a Project Advertise
House in Nakagyo 02 / Koyori

House in Nakagyo 02 / Koyori

© Junichi Usui© Junichi Usui© Junichi Usui© Junichi Usui+ 14

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Renovation, House Interiors
Kyoto, Japan
  • Architects: Koyori
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  87
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Junichi Usui
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: NEW LIGHT POTTERY, ModuleX
  • Architects:Koyori
  • Engineering & Construction:SMC
  • Lighting Plan:Modulex Incorporated
  • Plaster:Okuno Sakan
  • Metal Works:Bowlpond
  • Consultant:Kazushige Tanaka
  • Japanese Paper:Wataru Hatano
  • Furniture:Masamune Akitomo
  • City:Kyoto
  • Country:Japan
© Junichi Usui
© Junichi Usui

Text description provided by the architects. This project was for my very own home. The house is a 40-year-old multi-family residential constructed with reinforced concrete built on a 90 m2 site in the heart of Kyoto.

© Junichi Usui
© Junichi Usui

My partner and I are both working and currently raising four children from an infant to schoolchild. We only get to spend about 5 hours a day together as a family at home, excluding sleep. My hope was to be able to spend time at home comfortably―with growing children, with my partner after putting our children to bed, or just on my own doing chores or remaining work.

© Junichi Usui
© Junichi Usui

The center of the house is the island kitchen, which takes up most of the room space. This is where all of us spend time between coming back home and going to bed, doing homework in the dining room, playing right next to it, etc.

© Junichi Usui
© Junichi Usui
© Junichi Usui
© Junichi Usui

I gave the house an arrangement, size and flow that allowed us to cook and clean with peace of mind while keeping eyes on the children. The window uses a frost glass to adequately separate the private area from the outside public while letting enough light into the house. The house uses materials that could age and change over time in accordance with the growth of our children, traditional construction methods and natural materials, Japanese paper with a touch of handiwork and plaster finish. This design allows us to live in the house as if we are wrapped around by them.

© Junichi Usui
© Junichi Usui

Living in an age with a rampant novel coronavirus and where time spent at home has become the focus of attention, we sought our way of living as a house designer. We believe that we were able to dig deep into what house designing really is by reviewing family structure, lifestyle, arrangement, material feel and priorities.

© Junichi Usui
© Junichi Usui

Project gallery

