KPF's Mixed-Use Project in Southeastern France, M Lyon, Granted City Permit Approval

KPF has revealed that its mixed-use project M Lyon has reached the first milestone and was granted city permit approval. Located in Lyon La Part-Dieu, the first business district in Southeastern France, the 30,000 square meter intervention was designed in collaboration with local architect SOHO Atlas in Fine.

Encompassing a wide variety of uses, offering retail, office, and residential space, the French development “reinterprets the strong architectural and historical signature of the Part-Dieu District while incorporating contemporary markers to achieve “smart building” status”.

Designed by KPF with the support of local architect Soho Atlas, M LYON takes on a large central atrium, generating optimum natural light for occupants. Moreover, the feature gives the project a sense of unity despite its large dimensions.

Integrating the latest technological innovations, the building will exceed regulatory expectations for environmental performance. In addition, the envelope provides a minimum of 30% comfort opening, the L-shaped residential block is surrounded by balconies with controlled vegetation beds and the green roof is accessible from the amenities level.

