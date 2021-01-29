Studio No.2 / SpaceStation

+ 23

Houses • Weihai, China Architects: SpaceStation

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 160 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Weiqi Jin

Lead Architects: Ling Li, Zheng Wang, Jiutai Li

Design Team: Chen Feng, LIli Xu, Huiqin Liao, Youchen Ou, Fang Lu, Chenyang Di, Hanyu Shi

Structural Design: Lei Zhu

Electromechanical Design: Tianxiong Yan

Water Supply And Drainage Engineering: Sha Zhang

Construction: Weihai Construction Group Co. Ltd

City: Weihai

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Studio No.2 is located by a stream in a valley. From a distance, this building is just three spacious platforms stacked on the hillside. The lowest platform has extended to the pond below. The railings of the platform and some beam-like structures are interspersed together to extend the structure to a greater area.

Looking closer, these slab-like structures and slopes form rich angles, dividing two unclosed "yards" from nature. These seemingly random structures obey a strict modulus, with a height of 1.5 meters vertically, and the floor height of the building is, therefore, determined to be 3 meters.

In fact, all the interior space is hidden in the lower part of the platform, disappearing in the shadow cast by the wide cantilever. The interior and exterior of the building are divided by only a few glass sliding doors. When the doors are fully opened, the interior and the platform form a complete space.

The interior space has 160 square meters and is divided into two floors. Each floor can be used as an independent studio. At the same time, the two floors can also be used together to become a complete working and temporary living space.

Including the bedroom, every room has two entrances with hidden sliding doors. When the doors are fully opened, the fluidity of the space is ensured.