98 Front Apartments / ODA New York

Text description provided by the architects. 98 Front Street is a 10 story 189,000 sqf ground-up mixed-use building in DUMBO Brooklyn. The property is bound by Adams street on the east, York Street on the south, Fleet Alley on the west, and Front Street on the north.

The building has a cellar that contains a mechanical, residential lobby, residential apartments, indoor swimming pool, storage and recreation spaces. 1st floor contains parking, community facility, and residential. Floors 2-10 contain residential only. There are private and public decks and mechanical spaces at the roof level.

The structural system is cast in place concrete with the architectural concrete facade and punched window system. There will be approximately 164 residential units in the building and 66 attended parking spots arranged in quadruple stackers.