Summer Lasalle Commercial Center / 1819

Interior Designer: PIA interior

Me Engineer: SEC design

Lead Architect: palang sittithaworn, palang sittithaworn

Landscape Architect: thunhapol jungsangasom, thunhapol jungsangasom

Landscape Designer: kanogkan tungpanyalert, kanogkan tungpanyalert

City: Bangkok

Country: Thailand

Text description provided by the architects. Summer Lasalle project is located in Sukhumvit-Bang Na area, close to the Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Center and the BTS Skytrain (Bang Na Station and Bearing Station), near the expressway and only 20 minutes to Suvarnabhumi International Airport and the Bangkok inbound side. It is also connected to Sukhumvit Road, Bang Na-Trad and is a gateway to the eastern industries such as Samut Prakan, Bang Pu and Bang Pakong.

Bringing the lines that intersect the rice long ago overlap with the current train route reflects a contemporary there is also a division of the building's campus and the color zone to give a sense of summer fun. Summer Lasalle is designed to blend in with the green and natural surroundings of Sukhumvit-Bang Na area. Summer Lasalle features a bright yellow theme for both project Expresses life and help inspire work as well.

In addition, the project is also ready to meet the needs of MNCs, whether they are organizations, large businesses, to medium and small businesses Let people work to work professionally. You can play and relax at the same time under a new and unique commercial and social center. Planting concept as a project's name "Summer” we use tree that blooming on Summertime as a main feature for every campus.

In every campus will have a flowering tree as a symbol for three can refer every green tree will use in common area to connect every campus as unity. Create retention pond for reducing and collecting rainwater runoff. Use detention basin for accumulate water in a collection area and slowly drains through the ground.