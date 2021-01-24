Submit a Project Advertise
House Flora / Jan Kinsbergen

House Flora / Jan Kinsbergen
© Georg Aerni
© Georg Aerni

© Georg Aerni

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Extension
Seelisberg, Switzerland
  • Lead Architects:Jan Kinsbergen
  • Structure Engineer:Dr. Joseph Schwartz
  • City:Seelisberg
  • Country:Switzerland
© Georg Aerni
© Georg Aerni

Text description provided by the architects. The spatial idea emerged from a comment the client made: it should be something light, something with columns.

© Georg Aerni
© Georg Aerni
Section
Section

The first model – a small cardboard model – had two columns: one in the middle of the façade, the other one on an angle inclined towards the existing building. With this model in my hands, I visited the engineer, Dr. Joseph Schwartz, at the ETH. We both agreed, that two columns were too many.

© Georg Aerni
© Georg Aerni

One would be enough – no, even better – half a column! Like this, a house with half a column has been developed in Seelisberg, Switzerland.

© Georg Aerni
© Georg Aerni

