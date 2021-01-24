House Flora / Jan Kinsbergen

•
Seelisberg, Switzerland
-
Architects: Jan Kinsbergen
- Area: 90 m²
- Year: 2016
- Photographs: Georg Aerni, Rasmus Norlander
- Lead Architects:Jan Kinsbergen
- Structure Engineer:Dr. Joseph Schwartz
- City:Seelisberg
- Country:Switzerland
Text description provided by the architects. The spatial idea emerged from a comment the client made: it should be something light, something with columns.
The first model – a small cardboard model – had two columns: one in the middle of the façade, the other one on an angle inclined towards the existing building. With this model in my hands, I visited the engineer, Dr. Joseph Schwartz, at the ETH. We both agreed, that two columns were too many.
One would be enough – no, even better – half a column! Like this, a house with half a column has been developed in Seelisberg, Switzerland.