Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Master Plan
  4. Russia
  5. Kauchuk Residential Towers / Meganom

Kauchuk Residential Towers / Meganom

Save this project
Kauchuk Residential Towers / Meganom

© Ilya Ivanov© Daniel Annenkov© Ilya Ivanov© Ilya Ivanov+ 18

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Master Plan, Apartments
Moscow, Russia
  • Lead Architects:Tatiana Lagotska
  • Design Team:Yury Grigoryan, Ilya Kouleshov
  • Masterplan:Sergey Skuratov Architects
  • Construction Engineering:Finproekt
  • City:Moscow
  • Country:Russia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

Text description provided by the architects. The three brick towers are a part of a new residential complex built on the site of the demolished Kauchuk factory. Buildings are formed around a city pond brought back to its historical place by the new masterplan.

Save this picture!
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov
Save this picture!
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
Save this picture!
© Daniel Annenkov
© Daniel Annenkov

The architecture of the entire block is united by the facade matrix and a material palette.

Save this picture!
© Daniel Annenkov
© Daniel Annenkov
Save this picture!
Facades
Facades
Save this picture!
© Daniel Annenkov
© Daniel Annenkov

Kauchuk's deep facade creates large windows in apartments, keeping the interior safe from the extra sun and prying eyes. The shapes of the towers are designed to create a solid sculpture while their shell remains light and permeable.

Save this picture!
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

The building's cellular structure evokes an object that is rooted in an industrial context while capturing a natural character.

Save this picture!
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Moscow, Russia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Meganom
Office

Product

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban PlanningMaster PlanResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRussia
Cite: "Kauchuk Residential Towers / Meganom" 21 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/955399/kauchuk-residential-towers-meganom> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream