A New Reduction House in Kawagoe / DOG

World
  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Refurbishment
Kawagoe, Japan
  • Architects: DOG
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  87
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Nao Takahashi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: IOC, Toto, Adobe, LIXIL　, SHIKOKU CHEMICALS CORPORATION, Trimble, Vector Works
  • Lead Architects:Ryutaro Saito
  • Design Team:DOG
  • Structural Engineer:Tetsuya Tanaka, Tetsuya Tanaka Structural Engineers
  • Builder:FREEDEA
  • City:Kawagoe
  • Country:Japan
Text description provided by the architects. This is a project to reduce a traditional 50 year old Japanese house because it is too large for two adults to live in. Originally, it was a corridor + marginal type, and the interior was dark as a whole, and there was almost no light even on the north side during the day.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan
According to the inspection, it was also revealed that the existing main house had no seismic resistance and only the eastern extension was braced, so the overall seismic balance was poor. Therefore, we decided to dismantle the building west side (about 1/4 of the whole) leaving behind the "framework and roof".

The Japanese roof tiles of this house were quite good, and we felt that the essence of the tiles was effective on the gable-end side. As a result, a semi-outdoor space is created, and by applying gravel to the inside of the foundation, it becomes a rock garden with a mysterious texture.

Section
Section
Furthermore, RC walls were used at the boundary between the rock garden and the interior space. Hitting RC at a height that does not reach the wooden beam, swallowing existing wooden pillars and tightening them to make "shorter columns" and perform seismic reinforcement that RC is not too effective, and expected as a texture that evokes a new life. This RC wall extends from the house and also serves as the gate of the shrine on the site.

Cite: "A New Reduction House in Kawagoe / DOG" 21 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/955398/a-new-reduction-house-in-kawagoe-dog> ISSN 0719-8884

