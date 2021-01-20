Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Indonesia
  5. Cempaka Putih House / Studio Arsitektropis

Cempaka Putih House / Studio Arsitektropis

Save this project
Cempaka Putih House / Studio Arsitektropis

© Celvin Leowardi© Celvin Leowardi© Celvin Leowardi© Celvin Leowardi+ 27

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Jakarta, Indonesia
  • Architects: Studio Arsitektropis
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  222
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Celvin Leowardi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Dulux, Toto, Wavin, Alexindo, Cisangkan, Conwood, Jayaboard, Niro granite, Panasonic, Phillips, Portland Cement, Roman Ceramics, Venus Tile, Viva Granite, mulia glass
  • Lead Architect:Renhata Katili
  • Designers:Fadlan Maulana, Albertus Prawata
  • Contractor:Indobuild
  • City:Jakarta
  • Country:Indonesia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Celvin Leowardi
© Celvin Leowardi

Text description provided by the architects. Cempaka Putih House is located in a dense residential area of Centre Jakarta. This house is designed to obtain natural lighting and air. For this reason, the south, west and east sides of the house are constructed not attached to the neighbors’ wall boundaries, which creates space large enough to optimize natural lighting and air into the house. The use of windows in the staircase area also adds natural lighting in the house, and creates lightwell for the house. With this strategy, the house feels bright and provides a spacious atmosphere.

Save this picture!
© Celvin Leowardi
© Celvin Leowardi
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
© Celvin Leowardi
© Celvin Leowardi

The north side of the house which is also the main side of the house gets very high heat radiation during the day, thus this side is made massive and closed. Meanwhile, to reduce solar thermal radiation on the west, north and east sides, window openings are made on the top floor (second floor)  with additional sun protection fins.

Save this picture!
© Celvin Leowardi
© Celvin Leowardi

The space arrangement in this house is made into 3 parts, they are public, private and service areas. The public area is placed on the ground floor or 1st  floor, which in this area can accommodate a large and spacious place for family and friends gathering events. The private area is located on the second floor, where all bedrooms are on this floor, and the service area is located on the 3rd floor, along with the rooftop. The rooftop provides open space with views to escape the busy activities.

Save this picture!
© Celvin Leowardi
© Celvin Leowardi
Save this picture!
Sections 01
Sections 01

The pink façade of the house is part of expressing owner’s cheerful character and the preference of bright color. This pink color has also become the identity of the house and an accent as well as a marker around their neighborhood. The closed façade of the house creates clear boundary that amplifies privacy and protection from crowded neighborhood for the owner. While inside the house, the owner can enjoy an open, spacious, bright, and relaxing ambiance.

Save this picture!
© Celvin Leowardi
© Celvin Leowardi

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Studio Arsitektropis
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndonesia
Cite: "Cempaka Putih House / Studio Arsitektropis" 20 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/955370/cempaka-putih-house-studio-arsitektropis> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream