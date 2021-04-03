We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Ecuador
  5. Former Pobre Diablo Cultural Factory / Daniel Moreno Flores

Former Pobre Diablo Cultural Factory / Daniel Moreno Flores

Save this project
Former Pobre Diablo Cultural Factory / Daniel Moreno Flores

© Bicubik Photography© Bicubik Photography© Bicubik Photography© Bicubik Photography+ 45

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Mixed Use Architecture, Adaptive Reuse, Cowork Interiors
Quito, Ecuador
  • Design Team:Santiago Vaca, Daniel Moreno Flores
  • Coordination:Joseph Schwarzkopf, Tommy Schwarzkopf, Camila Avellan, Michelle Arévalo, Daniela Peralvo, Lucia Gómez, Carolina Brito, Carlos Buchelli, Álvaro reinoso, Margara Anhalzer, Natalia Mclaen, Francisco Segovia, Ricardo Torres, Mateo Naranjo y Camila Verbik
  • Engineering:Patricio Cevallos, Edmundo Garrido, Nelson Naranjo, Klever Rivera, Jefferson Pilapaña, Edgar Conchambay, Arístides Velasteguí, Mario Reino, Xavier Ramos, Solange Alvarado, Gustavo Chávez, Bolívar Chamorro, Mathieu Lamour, David Heredia
  • Landscape:Margarita Valencia
  • Consultants:Paola Romero
  • Collaborators:Jaime Quinga, Pablo Betancourt, Martin Pasaca, Jaime Tilleria, Joyce Rivas, Solange Puebla, Alejandra Llumiluisa, Xavier Navarrete, Sebastián Sánchez, Jun hesamzadeh, José Chávez, María José Simbaña, Marcelo Ramos, José Manuel de los Ríos, Atina Preen, Pinxcel
  • Sketches:Andrés Santa Fe, Daniel Moreno Flores
  • Illustrations: Marie Combette
  • Clients:IMPAQTO
  • Cliente:Terra
  • City:Quito
  • Country:Ecuador
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Bicubik Photography
© Bicubik Photography

Text description provided by the architects. The house in which the intervention took place is approximately 70 years old, it is a patrimonial house that has been witness of the transformation that has happened in the neighborhood and in the city. In its space there have lived various generations, this is why in the walls there are remains of human events that have happened along time. In its beginnings it was a Moca coffee fabric (±1950), then a cultural fabric – Pobre Diablo and container (2000-2017), currently it is a knowledge fabric – Impaqto La Floresta – a coworking space, a gallery and a restaurant – Terra – (2019 – present). The project went through the space history, showing respect and emphasizing it, joining them like a palimpsest (manuscript that keeps the remains of previews writings)

Save this picture!
© Bicubik Photography
© Bicubik Photography

The collective memory needs of interlocutors that encourage historic assessment that allows us to understand human events. By studying the project it allowed us to remember, show and transmit past events that have a direct relation with the logics that exist in the place.

Save this picture!
© Bicubik Photography
© Bicubik Photography
Save this picture!
Sketches
Sketches
Save this picture!
© Bicubik Photography
© Bicubik Photography

As main engine for the Project we decided on the following points. Forensic detectives from the place. Just like if it was a crime scene, we identified each minimal particularity. Being conscious of different stages, subtleties, from the evident and the hidden. To accomplish this we decided to live the space, and through observation and touch we understood it´s complexities. The clues that the structure provided, allowed us to pose blunt solutions, without transforming the space, instead we maintained what existed and empowering it.

Save this picture!
© Bicubik Photography
© Bicubik Photography
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Bicubik Photography
© Bicubik Photography

Make it by hand. It was a creative process of doing and thinking with the hands. Hands are such an honorable tool that requires thorough processes, attention, concentration and curiosity.

Save this picture!
© Bicubik Photography
© Bicubik Photography
Save this picture!
© Bicubik Photography
© Bicubik Photography

Craftsman as part of the team. In the design stage we chop the wall, cut elements, discovered materials, and found solutions from the handcrafted activities. We built prototypes and trials for constructive processes in a direct contact with the raw material while we planned the whole project.

Save this picture!
© Bicubik Photography
© Bicubik Photography
Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric
Save this picture!
© Bicubik Photography
© Bicubik Photography

Landsmark as events. We raise a goal that exceeds arquitecture as a unique end, by incorporating thematic and activities that allowed us to enrich the procedural experience. We opened the doors to neighbors as part of the project methodology. Neighboorhood cohesion. The activities that we developed during this stage, acknowledge collective social impact that the structure had in the territory, for this reason there are bridges that connect the house with society.

Save this picture!
© Bicubik Photography
© Bicubik Photography
Save this picture!
© Bicubik Photography
© Bicubik Photography

Dialogues that enhance ideas. We encourage strategic encounters, like an open house that received neighbors, paste users, entrepreneurs, cultural actors, neighbor representatives, liquid waste managers, among others.

Save this picture!
© Bicubik Photography
© Bicubik Photography

Awareness for all. We acted upon the idea of good practices in managing owned resources, also taking account on the environmental impact that the building generates and the incidence it has the urban processes. We propose to avoid removing, respecting the essence, the time that has gone by and material circumstances, occupy the demolitions, keeping the plants and trees, filtering liquid wastes through vegetation and even two rain water containers (these two last ones still in design).

Save this picture!
© Bicubik Photography
© Bicubik Photography

The project looks for a critical point of view regarding the existence and the relation with the space. The spirit of this project is to make a call to citizen action in front of the logics for contemporary development.

Save this picture!
© Bicubik Photography
© Bicubik Photography

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:La Floresta, Quito, Ecuador

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Daniel Moreno Flores
Office
Santiago Vaca Jaramillo
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseInterior DesignOffices InteriorsCowork InteriorsEcuador
Cite: "Former Pobre Diablo Cultural Factory / Daniel Moreno Flores" [Ex Fábrica cultural Pobre Diablo - impaqto la floresta, terra y n24 galeria de arte / Daniel Moreno Flores + Santiago Vaca Jaramillo] 03 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/955334/former-pobre-diablo-cultural-factory-daniel-moreno-flores> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream