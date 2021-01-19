Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospitality Architecture
  4. Japan
  5. Hishiya Hotel / Fumihiko Sano Studio

Hishiya Hotel / Fumihiko Sano Studio

Save this project
Hishiya Hotel / Fumihiko Sano Studio

© Yuna Yagi© Yuna Yagi© Yuna Yagi© Yuna Yagi+ 25

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hospitality Architecture, Hotels
Fukuchiyama, Japan
  • Architects: Fumihiko Sano Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  213
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Yuna Yagi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: NEW LIGHT POTTERY, JIMBO ELECTRIC, Panasonic, Sanwa Company, Yoshino Chuou Mokuzai Company
  • Architect In Charge:Fumihiko Sano
  • Design Team:Fumihiko Sano Studio
  • Contractor:Funakoshi Construction Firm Company Limited
  • City:Fukuchiyama
  • Country:Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Yuna Yagi
© Yuna Yagi

Text description provided by the architects. This project is a renovation of an 80 year old folk house built in a castle town founded by Akechi Mitsuhide, located in Fukuchiyama City, Kyoto. Although the client's family has grown up in the area, the number of vacant houses has increased in recent years. The client currently runs a restaurant near the project site but was worried that the only accommodation available for visitors would be commercialized hotels.

Save this picture!
© Yuna Yagi
© Yuna Yagi
Save this picture!
Section
Section

When thinking about ways in which architecture can alleviate the dissipating bustle and atmosphere of the area, a concept to create an inn that makes use of local materials, craftsmanship, and local culture to symbolize the town’s identity was selected.

Save this picture!
© Yuna Yagi
© Yuna Yagi

The original atrium which was used for evacuation to the attic in preparation for the frequent flooding of the Yura River was retained in the renovation. A reception space, staircase hall, 4 guest rooms and a small restaurant were created during the renovation. The pre-existing warehouse was dismantled in place of a large garden.

Save this picture!
© Yuna Yagi
© Yuna Yagi

Each room was made by local craftsmen using various local materials such as lacquer and stone from Tamba, indigo dye from Fukuchiyama, handmade Japanese paper from Ayabe, and cypress wood originating from Tango. Large stone blocks were used to create a large table top for the restaurant. For exterior, materials used for the original building were reapplied as a way for the renovation to seamlessly blend in with the pre-existing context.

Save this picture!
© Yuna Yagi
© Yuna Yagi
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan

By creating a place to stay, one vacant house becomes an occupied facility, visitors can stay in the city, local craftsmen and writers have employment, and visitors can learn about Tamba and Tango through experiencing the craftsmanship of the local materials. As means of modernizing certain portions of the design, glass columns were used instead of wood to give a contrast in color and materiality. We hope that the creation of this new space will revitalize the region and attract new people to the area.

Save this picture!
© Yuna Yagi
© Yuna Yagi

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Hishiya, Fukuchiyama, Kyoto 620-0023, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Fumihiko Sano Studio
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsJapan
Cite: "Hishiya Hotel / Fumihiko Sano Studio" 19 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/955244/hishiya-hotel-fumihiko-sano-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream