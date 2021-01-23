Submit a Project Advertise
World
House of Sand / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

House of Sand / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Valencia, Spain
  • Architects: Fran Silvestre Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3369 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Diego Opazo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: JUNG, Neff, Dekovent, GandiaBlasco, Mitsubishi, Open Space, Porcelanosa, mod2plus
  • Lead Architects:Fran Silvestre, María Masià, Fran Ayala
  • Interior Design:Alfaro Hofmann
  • Technical Architect:Enrique Alario
  • Project Architect:Ricardo Candela, Sevak Asatrián,
  • Collaborating Architects:Pablo Camarasa, Rosa Juanes, Carlos Lucas, Estefanía Soriano, Rubén March, José Manuel Arnao, Ángel Pérez, Andrea Baldo, Miguel Massa, Paloma Feng, Marta Soler, Gino Brollo, Angelo Brollo, Bruno Mespulet, Javi Herrero, Alba Gonzalez, Tatiana Villarroel, Sandra Insa, Gemma Aparicio, Jorge Puig, Edu Sancho
  • Industrial Design:Alicia Simón
  • Financing:Ana de Pablo
  • Marketing & Communications:Sara Atienza
  • City:Valencia
  • Country:Spain
© Diego Opazo
Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in front of the Mediterranean, in a place where an imposing dune protects the coast from storms. This starting point defines the configuration of the project. The house is materialized with two volumes arranged perpendicular to each other.

© Diego Opazo
Plan - Ground floor plan
Plan - Ground floor plan
© Diego Opazo
In order to have views of the sea, the program of uses of the house is inverted as opposed to the traditional scheme, the day area is arranged on the upper floor to be able to look over the top of the dune and uses the lower level roof as a belvedere. The night area is located on the entry level, perpendicular to the sea. The circulation is arranged in the most public part of the plot open to the pool area, while the rooms open onto a beautiful garden consolidated with small species that existed in the place.

© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo
The cantilever of the upper floor ends with a kind of cloister open to the sky that allows the main room to be illuminated from the south while maintaining privacy, and at the same time casts the necessary shade on the lower level. The staircase is drawn at the intersection of both volumes, marking the access point of the house.

© Diego Opazo
Cross section 01
© Diego Opazo
Ultimately, two volumes adapted to enjoy the surrounding conditions, the views, the shade ... nothing more, nothing less.

© Diego Opazo
Project gallery

