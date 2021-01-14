and wander MARUNOUCHI / Schemata Architects

+ 12

Architect In Charge: Jo Nagasaka, Schemata Architects

Design Team: Yui Matsushita, Raheon Min

Construction: GIKAKU

Lighting Plan: GLORY Limited

City: Chiyoda City

Country: Japan

Text description provided by the architects. and wander's product lineup is characterized by unisex design and a large variety of colors. You can fully understand qualities of the products only by holding each product in your hand one by one. We thought that the joy of discovering each item one by one by holding it in your hands is the way to enjoy shopping at and wander, and also that changes in each of the items bring about fresh changes from season to season.

To facilitate changes in the store layout, we hung a 1.5m x 1.5m structural grid system with power supplies from the ceiling and installed a movable system designed to hang lights, hangers, mesh panels, mirrors, posters, fitting rooms among others as needed.

Furthermore, while the above-mentioned grid system is a part of common specifications for all and wanderer stores, we hope that each store will customize it as needed to create a different design for customers to enjoy. This time, we took advantage of the narrow and long store space to create an impressive spatial effect by hanging linear lightings that continues all the way to the back from the grid system.

Because it is located in Marunouochi, a vibrant business district in Tokyo, there are many stores catering to mature customers which spaces are filled with warm colors. In this context, we aimed to emphasize the brand's strong commitment to design by creating a white glowing store space with a mortar floor, neutral white linear lighting and exposed concrete ceiling.