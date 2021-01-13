Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Japan
  5. Concrete Shell House / IKAWAYA Architects

Concrete Shell House / IKAWAYA Architects

Save this project
Concrete Shell House / IKAWAYA Architects

© Akinobu Kawabe© Akinobu Kawabe© Akinobu Kawabe© Akinobu Kawabe+ 36

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Mixed Use Architecture, Houses
Japan
  • Architect In Charge:IKAWAYA Architects
  • Design Team:Atsushi Ikawa, Ryosuke Nambara
  • Structural Engineer:yAt Structural Design Office
  • Mechanical Engineers:Zo Consulting Engineers
  • Construction:EIKO CONSTRUCTION
  • Garden Design And Construction:SOLSO
  • Country:Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Akinobu Kawabe
© Akinobu Kawabe

Text description provided by the architects. Apunctuated “hole” becomes a garden.
House and atelier with gardens that brings light and air inside.

Save this picture!
© Akinobu Kawabe
© Akinobu Kawabe
Save this picture!
Second Floor Plan
Second Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Akinobu Kawabe
© Akinobu Kawabe
Save this picture!
© Akinobu Kawabe
© Akinobu Kawabe

The project site is a narrow strip with 9m width facing the street and 26m deep. There we first established a “shell” of maximum volume within the height limitations and setback guidelines. Then we punctuated “holes” to desirable places of the “shell” volume where it was agreed suitable to incorporate natural light and wind.

Save this picture!
© Akinobu Kawabe
© Akinobu Kawabe

At the deep southernmost part of the site, there is a 7m tall oak tree as the house’s symbol tree. We have planted the tree in prior to the foundation work since it would be impossible to reach the deepest area of the site after the structure of the house is erected. We could say that the oak tree was watching over the house since the start the construction.

Save this picture!
© Akinobu Kawabe
© Akinobu Kawabe
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Akinobu Kawabe
© Akinobu Kawabe

Inside the “hole”, we created garden with plants that relates to its adjacent room; a “sunken garden” at the basement, an “acorn garden” on the ground floor and “dining garden” on the second floor. By “breaking” the top of the shell, we placed a “sky garden” at the rooftop. All the dispersed gardens are linked with an exterior stairway.

Save this picture!
© Akinobu Kawabe
© Akinobu Kawabe

The “shell” incorporates the exterior insulation method. Thus, the heat capacity of the concrete wall enables a moderate change in interior temperature. Also, by exposing both exterior and interior concrete walls, it forms a sense of continuity throughout the house. The box culvert structure system was applied to maintain such sense of continuity and eliminates partition walls perpendicular to the tunnel space. In the end, a “strong” but also “embracing” concrete structure was achieved

Save this picture!
© Akinobu Kawabe
© Akinobu Kawabe

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
IKAWAYA Architects
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "Concrete Shell House / IKAWAYA Architects" 13 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/954818/concrete-shell-house-ikawaya-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream