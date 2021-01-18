Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. Portugal
  5. RB Pharma Office / Galant I.D. Lda

RB Pharma Office / Galant I.D. Lda

Save this project
RB Pharma Office / Galant I.D. Lda

© Alexander Bogorodskiy© Alexander Bogorodskiy© Alexander Bogorodskiy© Alexander Bogorodskiy+ 30

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Offices Interiors
Lisbon, Portugal
  • Architects: Galant I.D. Lda
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  520
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Alexander Bogorodskiy
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Pedrali, Tarkett, Barcelona Led, LaRedoute, Mossnart, Newmor wallcovering, Perfilforma, TModular
  • Lead Architects:Yaroslav Galant, Ilona Galant
  • Project Management:Yaroslav Galant
  • Artist:Anna Fedorova
  • City:Lisbon
  • Country:Portugal
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Alexander Bogorodskiy
© Alexander Bogorodskiy

Text description provided by the architects. Yaroslav Galant (Galant I.D.lda studio) has finished work on the project for the office of RB Pharma, a company that specialises on finding individual solutions for distribution of hard-to -find medicines. The headquarters are situated in Lisbon in a two-storey former warehouse with a beautiful park across the road. The designers had to transform the 520m2 of industrial premises making the reconstruction and creating the design of the new space.

Save this picture!
© Alexander Bogorodskiy
© Alexander Bogorodskiy

One of the challenges we faced was to compensate for the lack of windows and daylight in almost all of the parts of the building. To create a comfortable territory for work and communication it was necessary to get rid of the feeling of enclosed space. To reach this goal the designers discarded the traditional solutions and opted for playful, visually multilayer but at the same time structured design. The atmosphere is formed by the rightly positioned sources of light, dynamic interaction of natural textures, 3D drawings on the wallpaper/walls, plants, saturated but natural color scheme that echoes the nearest park.

Save this picture!
© Alexander Bogorodskiy
© Alexander Bogorodskiy
Save this picture!
Ground Floor
Ground Floor
Save this picture!
© Alexander Bogorodskiy
© Alexander Bogorodskiy

 “Working on the concept for this office we wanted to create associations not with the actual activity of the company but with what it provides in the end - pleasant emotions, happiness, harmony that stem from being in good health”, tells the author of the project Yaroslav Galant. Search area, head office, conference hall, auditorium for lectures and presentation, kitchen for employees and lounge zones were all joined in an open space divided by transparent glass barriers and visual accents. Taking into consideration all of the preferences of the contractor/client, the designers created a comfortable environment with high levels of flexibility and adaptivity.

Save this picture!
© Alexander Bogorodskiy
© Alexander Bogorodskiy

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Lisbon, Portugal

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Galant I.D. Lda
Office

Product

Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsPortugal
Cite: "RB Pharma Office / Galant I.D. Lda" [Escritório RB Pharma / Galant I.D. Lda] 18 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/954718/rb-pharma-office-galant-id-lda> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream