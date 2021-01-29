Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. High School
  4. United States
  5. Discovery High School / DLR Group

Discovery High School / DLR Group

Save this project
Discovery High School / DLR Group

© Alan Brandt© Alan Brandt© Alan Brandt© Alan Brandt+ 25

  • Curated by María Francisca González
High School
Camas, United States
  • Architects: DLR Group
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  89600 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Alan Brandt
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Enscape, Skyfold, Kawneer, Mecho Systems, Modernfold, NanaWall, Shaw, Advanced Architectural Products / SMARTci, Bluebeam, Clearline Window Control System, Grace - gcp allied technologies, Rock Wool, Trimble, WonDoor
  • Lead Architects:Principal Tim Ganey, AIA, LEED AP
  • Design Team:DLR Group
  • Clients:Camas School District
  • Landscape:OTAK
  • Contractors:Robinson Construction
  • City:Camas
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Alan Brandt
© Alan Brandt

Text description provided by the architects. Discovery High School is a new, ground-up facility serving 600 9th through 12th grade students within the Camas, Washington School District. The high school thoughtfully integrates cost-effective and energy-efficient systems with an orientation along an East-West axis to reduce sun exposure and minimize heat gain within the building. The building’s design manages natural daylight with appropriately placed operable windows, continuous clerestory windows, and skylights. The high school meets the carbon goals of the AIA’s 2030 Challenge.

Save this picture!
© Alan Brandt
© Alan Brandt
Save this picture!
© Alan Brandt
© Alan Brandt

The building supports a new program centered on collaborative, integrated learning teams with a STEAM focus. Project-based learning – which provides real-world benefits by offering students industry accreditation, leadership development, dual enrollment, peer-to-peer and student-to-teacher collaboration, and lab experience where theoretical practice is translated into practical application – is also redefining the way we design learning spaces.

Save this picture!
© Alan Brandt
© Alan Brandt
Save this picture!
© Alan Brandt
© Alan Brandt

The design of Discovery High School meets the needs of an ever-changing student population, allowing the building to adapt to multiple learning scenarios through a variety of spaces, mix of volumes, adjustable walls, and adaptive technologies. Spaces can adapt to different educational delivery models, including traditional learning modalities, for future flexibility. 

Save this picture!
© Alan Brandt
© Alan Brandt

A research and development pod forms the suite of core learning spaces with a Fab Lab for hands-on learning that includes digital controls, a fabrication area, computer lab, tools exchange, and adjacent outdoor learning. An R&D commons embodies the culture of the school community and provides a visual connector to major learning spaces. 

Save this picture!
© Alan Brandt
© Alan Brandt
Save this picture!
© Alan Brandt
© Alan Brandt

DLR Group provided architecture, planning, mechanical engineering, structural engineering, and interior design services.

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Camas, Washington, United States

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
DLR Group
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsHigh SchoolUnited States
Cite: "Discovery High School / DLR Group" 29 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/954709/discovery-high-school-dlr-group> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream