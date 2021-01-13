Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Retirement
  4. Switzerland
  5. St Peter & Paul Courthouse / Knorr & Pürckhauer Architekten

St Peter & Paul Courthouse / Knorr & Pürckhauer Architekten

Save this project
St Peter & Paul Courthouse / Knorr & Pürckhauer Architekten
Save this picture!
© Philip Heckhausen
© Philip Heckhausen

© Philip Heckhausen© Philip Heckhausen© Philip Heckhausen© Philip Heckhausen+ 22

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Retirement, Extension
Zürich, Switzerland
  • Project Management:Marco Caviezel
  • Construction Site Management:WT Partner AG / Frits Dekker
  • Structural Engineer:Ferrari Gartmann AG / Patrick Gartmann
  • House Automation:Kalt + Halbeisen AG, Daniel Raidt
  • Lighting Designers:Mettler Partner AG / Marc Dietrich
  • Type Design:m - d- buero / Ramona Heiligensetzer
  • Artwork:huber.huber / Reto Huber
  • City:Zürich
  • Country:Switzerland
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Philip Heckhausen
© Philip Heckhausen

Text description provided by the architects. Knorr & pürckhauer architekten has completed a new building in zurich, which is located in the courtyard of a perimeter block development. the architects explain that these types of structures are commonly found across the city with uses ranging from workshops, offices, and medical practices to studios or even art galleries. this particular courtyard structure, located in zurich’s werd district, has been designed as an extension of a church’s retirement center. knorr & pürckhauer architekten, a firm led by philipp knorr and moritz pürckhauer, was asked to provide additional space for an existing retirement center run by the st. peter and paul parish church foundation.

Save this picture!
© Philip Heckhausen
© Philip Heckhausen
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Philip Heckhausen
© Philip Heckhausen

In addition, the new structure was seen as an opportunity to breathe new life into the courtyard as well as the surrounding neighborhood. inspired by max liebermann’s painting ‘biergarten in brannenburg’, the new building became the starting point for a comprehensive re-design of the courtyard. fences were removed, while a uniform gravel surface was applied to its surroundings. conceived as a neighborhood pavilion that serves the entire community, the new building comprises three stacked rooms that differ in terms of their appearance.

Save this picture!
© Philip Heckhausen
© Philip Heckhausen

The glazed ground floor is intended as a versatile space for the residents of the retirement center, who are able to pursue their hobbies such as cooking, sewing, handicrafts, or flower arrangements. floor-to-ceiling glazing ensures a close relationship with the adjacent courtyard.

Save this picture!
© Philip Heckhausen
© Philip Heckhausen

Contained beneath a tent-like roof made from green pre-oxidized copper, the level above houses new offices for the client. large, circular windows fill the space with natural light, which is further emphasized thanks to bright, white surfaces. meanwhile, an auditorium is found in the basement with light entering through a semicircular skylight. all three rooms are connected with a spiral staircase, which links to the existing building in the basement.

Save this picture!
© Philip Heckhausen
© Philip Heckhausen

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Spiegelgasse 1, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Knorr & Pürckhauer Architekten
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureHealthcareretirementRefurbishmentExtensionSwitzerland
Cite: "St Peter & Paul Courthouse / Knorr & Pürckhauer Architekten" 13 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/954706/st-peter-and-paul-courthouse-knorr-and-purckhauer-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream