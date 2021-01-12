Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Woodstock Rooftop Life and Work Space / Jonathan Tuckey Design

Woodstock Rooftop Life and Work Space / Jonathan Tuckey Design

Save this project
Woodstock Rooftop Life and Work Space / Jonathan Tuckey Design
Save this picture!
© Theo Tennant
© Theo Tennant

© Theo Tennant© Theo Tennant© Theo Tennant© Theo Tennant+ 37

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments, Residential
United Kingdom
Save this picture!
© Theo Tennant
© Theo Tennant

Text description provided by the architects. Over the last decade, Jonathan Tuckey Design have been involved in a number of subtlety varied modifications to a former BBC film studio building located in Shepherds Bush, London. The latest intervention is the addition of a rooftop live / work space, which crowns the building whilst being carefully concealed from the street below.

Save this picture!
© Theo Tennant
© Theo Tennant

The project can be defined through several key constraints; The site was located immediately adjacent to a railway line, the construction method had to reflect the structural and logistical circumstances of a rooftop location and the project needed to take full advantage of several key views its elevated position granted.

Save this picture!
Overview
Overview

In terms of the projects relationship to the railway, this meant careful consideration of the construction methodology, also detailed and intense negotiation with Network Rail. One consequence of this engagement was the wall nearest the track being constructed as a pre-fabricated element, then hoisted into place within a minimal timeframe.

Save this picture!
© Theo Tennant
© Theo Tennant

That the majority of the project was involved the addition of a new structure on top of an older existing building, this meant any new construction had to be specifically designed with load in mind. The penthouse was designed in such a way, with a light weight timber construction that could be easily moved and assembled. However, it is important to note, that the exterior treatment of the structure speaks to a much more permanent and weighty tectonic. This was achieved through the use of brick-slips and a generously proportioned cornice detail, linking this new part of the building with the existing.

Save this picture!
© Theo Tennant
© Theo Tennant

Looking east from the new apartment, one can clearly view the verdant expanse of Holland Park peppered with its white stucco villas. To the south the view encompasses the Olympia Exhibition Centre, Fulham and beyond to the River Thames. Being in such a prominent situation on the roof, it was critical to take full advantage of these views.

Save this picture!
Proposed Fourth Floor Plan
Proposed Fourth Floor Plan

Fundamental in driving the design was the client’s occupation as a film director and that the apartment was to act as a live / work unit. This meant that there was always a motive to include a cinematic quality to any framed views the new building could offer. The dramatic qualities of a rooftop location were also discussed with special reference to the opening shots of Fellini’s La Dolce Vita.

Save this picture!
© Theo Tennant
© Theo Tennant

Running counter to these ideas was the materially of the project. This focussed on a calmer more domestic language. The palette of materials was based around natural elements such as exposed wood hand made tiles and earthen plasters. The painted tones of the apartment reflect a calm space away from the busy streets of Shepherds Bush below. In keeping with this the idea of a rooftop garden was a strong theme throughout the development of the project. This eventually manifest in a series of hidden garden spaces, with an especially magical garden that can be enjoyed the most whilst sitting in the master ensuite bath tub!

Save this picture!
© Theo Tennant
© Theo Tennant

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Shepherd’s Bush, London, United Kingdom

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Jonathan Tuckey Design
Office

Products

WoodBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsBuildingsResidentialUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Woodstock Rooftop Life and Work Space / Jonathan Tuckey Design" 12 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/954701/woodstock-rooftop-life-and-work-space-jonathan-tuckey-design> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream