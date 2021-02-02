Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Swimming Pool
  4. China
  5. Jing'an Community Pool House / PRA

Jing'an Community Pool House / PRA

Save this project
Jing'an Community Pool House / PRA

© Eiichi Kano© Eiichi Kano© Eiichi Kano© Eiichi Kano+ 32

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Swimming Pool, Renovation
Shanghai, China
  • Architects: PRA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  600
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Eiichi Kano
  • Architect In Charge:Kirk Mazzeo, Jasper Yuan
  • City:Shanghai
  • Country:China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Eiichi Kano
© Eiichi Kano

Text description provided by the architects. This site was a community pool which had recently become defunct. It was the only outdoor pool in the Jing’an District of Shanghai that was open to the public, and was continually in use for over 30 years.

Save this picture!
© Eiichi Kano
© Eiichi Kano

Familiar residents of Shanghai know the charm that lane house communities possess, with their historical architectural elements and bustling residential life spilling out into meandering alleys. It is such a naturally dense sensory experience that we were truly taken aback when we opened the gate off of one particularly narrow alley, and were greeted with an expansive body of water quietly reflecting the sky above it. A pair of squat buildings sat at its long edge and a large perimeter wall appeared to be holding it all together. Glassy, dark water that used to be clear and full of activity now changed the mood of the space into something much more contemplative.

Save this picture!
© Eiichi Kano
© Eiichi Kano
Save this picture!
© Eiichi Kano
© Eiichi Kano

The client and the design team debated the importance of maintaining the water, considering the extremely unusual nature of its location in the city. Originally intending to transform it into an organic pond, we ultimately concluded the impracticality of this and arrived at a solution that was less literal. Holding onto the idea of open expanse, which is quite hard to find in lane communities and something that we really wanted to protect, we drained the pool and preserved the concrete casted structure along with its original tilework, lifeguard towers, and pool ladders. A freestanding deck holding two pocket gardens and a reflecting pool were inserted at the height of where the water once was. The space now provides respite for local residents.

Save this picture!
© Eiichi Kano
© Eiichi Kano
Save this picture!
© Eiichi Kano
© Eiichi Kano

Shou Sugi Ban, our choice of primary cladding material and accompanying louvers, is a technique not particularly widespread in China. This left us to stage a series of experimentations with local wood workers and contractors. Trial and error ultimately produced a product that came together well. All the wood utilized in the project is reclaimed, down to the garden decking, which was acquired from a torn down school on the outskirts of Shanghai.  

Save this picture!
© Eiichi Kano
© Eiichi Kano
Save this picture!
© Eiichi Kano
© Eiichi Kano

Access to the second floor and rooftop patio is by way of an external staircase, fitted between the building façade, and an array of vertical wooden louvers. Rising above the reflecting pool, the stair engages the interior of the building through the windows as you pass them by, as well as the garden through a series of punctuated holes in the screen. The stair, by this nature, is a marriage of function and social construct that ties both the garden and building together in a unified dialogue.

Save this picture!
© Eiichi Kano
© Eiichi Kano
Save this picture!
© Eiichi Kano
© Eiichi Kano

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Jing'an District, Shanghai, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
PRA
Office

Products

WoodSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureRecreation & Trainingswimming poolRefurbishmentRenovationChina
Cite: "Jing'an Community Pool House / PRA" 02 Feb 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/954593/jingan-community-pool-house-pra> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Eiichi Kano

前静安医工泳池中心 / PRA 前研建筑设计

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream