Zaha Hadid Architects Designs Student Residence Development at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

Save this picture! Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects

ZHA and L&O have unveiled a new design for the Student Residence Development at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, one of the leading research institutions in Asia and around the world. Created after an urgent demand for new residential facilities and halls within the campus, the project is scheduled for completion in 2023.

Designed by Zaha Hadid Architects in collaboration with Leigh & Orange, the newest additions to the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology will house over 1,500 students. Inspired by the university’s mission “to harness technology and innovation to solve today’s critical global issues”, the project combines advanced digital design technologies with sustainable construction practices and operational strategies.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects

Embedded within a slope of 25m, the buildings located at the southeast of the HKUST campus has 3 main components: The Central Spine, The Courtyards, and The Clusters. With a special approach to modular construction and sustainability measures integrated within the buildings, the design of the multi- courtyard multi-nodal project was determined by a set of Macro and Microscale parameters. Finally, Building Information Modelling (BIM) and Design Simulation have been adopted early on from the concept stage, with full BIM integration at the design development process to optimize the effectiveness of design coordination and material selection.

Read on to discover more about the strategy and the 3 main design components.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects

The Central Spine: The Roofline has been developed as a 200m long ‘Central Spine’ which will act as a public domain with multiple social functions such as recreation lounges, gymnasium, communal catering pod, and IT Labs - accessible to the residents, non-residential students and staff during the day. It also will be an active thoroughfare connecting the academic buildings at the north to the primarily residential south side of the campus, eliminating the need to circumnavigate the hilly terrain to get to the living quarters.

The Courtyards: The 4 courtyards at the base of the residences are envisioned to be progressively quieter breakout spaces, registering the variation of the slopes as they roll down towards the residential part of the campus. They are assigned different functions depending on the location and the landscape.

The Clusters: The Student Residence consists of 3 cluster types; Linear, V-Cluster, and Y-Cluster. Each of them has a different bed capacity, double or single occupancy bedrooms, bathroom, and configuration of communal spaces.