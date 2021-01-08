Boge Friggars House / Scott Rasmusson Källander

+ 15

Lead Architects: Christian Scott Rasmusson, Johan Källander

Country: Sweden

Text description provided by the architects. Boge friggars is a small area with 5 summer houses on the island of Gotland. The solid wooden houses are situated by the shore of the Baltic sea. The exposed wooden construction and large windows floats above, reflects and blends into the rough and untouched landscape.

The houses have a solid and an open half. The solid one is private and contains bedrooms and bathrooms. Here you are surrounded and close to the trees and forest. The open half is public and programmed with LDK that overlooks the grass field and ocean.

Inspired by old timber houses and wharfs the architecture aims to be ealong-term and timeless.