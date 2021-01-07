Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Norway
  5. Alexander Kielland House / Trodahl Arkitekter

Alexander Kielland House / Trodahl Arkitekter

Save this project
Alexander Kielland House / Trodahl Arkitekter
Save this picture!
© Rasmus Norlander
© Rasmus Norlander

© Rasmus Norlander© Rasmus Norlander© Rasmus Norlander© Rasmus Norlander+ 22

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Norway
  • Architects: Trodahl Arkitekter
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2368
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Rasmus Norlander
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Pilkington, Bega, Hans Grohe
  • Architect:Ådne Trodahl, Ingrid Eide
  • Interior :Egersund Møbelsnekkeri
  • Concrete:Sola Betong
  • Contractor:Entreprenørfirma Frode Olsson AS, Bjerga Bygg
  • Steel:Bergs Metall
  • Glass:Glassløsninger
  • Country:Norway
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Rasmus Norlander
© Rasmus Norlander

Text description provided by the architects. This detached residence near Sandnes town centre, on the southwest coast of Norway, features a maritime climate with abundant rainfall. The plot slopes steeply to the east, dropping about 7 metres and overlooking the town. The poured concrete structure encloses roughly 2368 square feet of floor space. To maximise the view and the evening sunshine the house has three levels, the top floor being flush with the plot's highest point, to the west. The primary living areas are here, with direct access through the kitchen to the upper garden.

Save this picture!
© Rasmus Norlander
© Rasmus Norlander

The kitchen exit is recessed to provide shelter as you step into the garden. Rainwater is conducted on one side to a standing water feature. A mezzanine wooden floor above the kitchen offers a no-nonsense study nook. All non-opening windows are sealed directly into the concrete. The rectangular windows have broad concrete sills to provide seating. Garden steps lead to the main entrance on level 2, where there are three bedrooms and an entertainment lounge. One of the two bathrooms is suitable for guests. All floors on this level are finely polished concrete screed.

Save this picture!
© Rasmus Norlander
© Rasmus Norlander
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Rasmus Norlander
© Rasmus Norlander

Light fittings are moulded into the ceilings. Internal walls are constructed of pinewood panels and matching doors. Level 1 contains the life-support functions for the main residence, including storage facilities and laundry room. A rental apartment offers the option to let. This bottom level is recessed six metres beneath levels 2 and 3 to create a double carport. Apart from the main building, there is also a complementary shed to house the recycling bins and cycles.

Save this picture!
© Rasmus Norlander
© Rasmus Norlander

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Trodahl Arkitekter
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesNorway
Cite: "Alexander Kielland House / Trodahl Arkitekter" 07 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/954423/alexander-kielland-house-trodahl-arkitekter> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream