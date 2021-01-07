Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Twisted Run Retreat / Tall Architects

Twisted Run Retreat / Tall Architects

Vancleave, United States
  Architects: Tall Architects
  Area:  2300
  Year:  2019
  Photographs:  Coy Sellers
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: James Hardie Australia, Mi Windows and Doors
  Lead Architects:Madison Talley, Mark Talley
  Intern Architect / Graphics:Lilo Santos
  Engineer:Terry Moran Engineering
  City:Vancleave
© Coy Sellers
Text description provided by the architects. In early 2018, the owner of Twisted Run Retreat, a yoga and writing retreat, approached the architects about designing a pavilion nestled into the wooded fifteen-acre property. The project was accelerated and expanded a few months later when an existing cabin (one of three on the property) was struck by lightning and burned. After discussing the goals for the property, the owner and architects decided the best course of action was to replace the burned cabin with two cabins and situate the pavilion in a central location. The three, new buildings are similar to symmetrical, tilted gable roofs that have been said to portray the idea of "downward facing dog", an appropriate evocation for a yoga retreat.

© Coy Sellers
Low maintenance materials, including cement panels, cedar battens, and corrugated metal, further unite the buildings and allow the structures to recede into the trees. The Bishop and Welty cabins, named for Elizabeth Bishop and Eudora Welty, are each six hundred and fifty square feet and sleep four.

© Coy Sellers
Plan - Site
© Coy Sellers
They sit atop a bluff overlooking the Pascagoula River, with porches on the ends of the structures to take advantage of the eastern river and western forest views and breezes. The cabins are frequently used for visiting writers who can be found on the porches listening to the rustle of leaves, smelling the rain, and watching the moving shadows. The Woolf pavilion, named for writer Virginia Woolf, is a quiet space for yoga, art, music, and lectures.

© Coy Sellers
Plan - First floor
© Coy Sellers
One enters the pavilion under a low overhang, which creates a snug and intimate portal. Once inside, space opens up with a vaulted roof, clad in plywood panels, and a twelve-foot tall screen wall that overlooks the lush forest. This space allows one to feel connected to the surrounding forest while also giving a sense of seclusion and protection. The project received an Honor Award, the highest award, from the Mississippi chapter of the American Institute of Architects in 2020.

Project location

Address:4124 Twisted Run Ln, Vancleave, MS 39565, United States

Tall Architects
